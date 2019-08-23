Bulldog Investors Cut Its Stake in Central Secs Com (CET) by $5.67 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Renaissance Technologies Stake in Cato New (CATO) Decreased by $424,886 as Valuation Declined

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Cato Corp New (CATO) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 30,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The hedge fund held 355,801 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33M, down from 386,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Cato Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.12. About 203,094 shares traded. The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) has declined 42.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CATO News: 24/05/2018 – Cato Corp 1Q Rev $238.3M; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Cato; 08/03/2018 – Cato Feb Same-Store Sales Dn 5%; 24/05/2018 – Cato 2018 Annual Meeting Highlights; 08/03/2018 – Cato Reports February Same-Store Sales Down 5%; 24/05/2018 – Cato Reports Increase In 1Q Net Income And EPS; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cato May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 2 Years; 22/03/2018 – Cato Corp 4Q Loss/Shr 62c; 12/04/2018 – CATO CORP CATO.N MARCH SAME STORE SALES ROSE 6 PCT; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cato May Benefit, Industry Sales Best in 22 Months

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Central Secs Corp Com (CET) by 37.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 202,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The hedge fund held 344,881 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88 million, down from 547,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Central Secs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $760.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $29.86. About 16,057 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

More notable recent Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Central Securities Corporation Declares Year-End Distribution – Business Wire” on November 02, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Central Securities Corporation Releases Report to Stockholders – Business Wire” published on May 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Central Securities Corporation Announces Reinvestment Price of Shares for Distribution Payable December 20, 2018 – Business Wire” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Central Securities Corporation Announces Appointment of President – Business Wire” published on March 21, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Central Securities Corporation Declares Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $225.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley Asia Pac Fd (APF) by 99,446 shares to 435,553 shares, valued at $7.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Debt Stat by 88,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Brandywine Global Income.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.81, from 2 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold CET shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.90 million shares or 2.68% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jbf Cap holds 0.13% or 25,000 shares. 344,881 were accumulated by Bulldog Ltd Llc. Shaker Llc holds 262,309 shares. Raymond James Fin Services Advsrs accumulated 0.01% or 101,760 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Com reported 364 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel Inc reported 0.22% stake. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 12,244 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Css Llc Il invested in 0.06% or 36,716 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Landscape Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,534 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan Co has invested 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Retail Bank Of America De accumulated 0% or 5,650 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited invested in 8,458 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1607 Ptnrs Llc has 357,501 shares. Stifel Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET).

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $110.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kite Rlty Group Tr (NYSE:KRG) by 557,100 shares to 1.89 million shares, valued at $30.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 39,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Ssr Mng Inc.

More notable recent The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Day Market Update: Cato Rises After Q2 Results; Retrophin Shares Plunge – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cato Reports January Same-Store Sales Up 2% – PRNewswire” published on February 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cato Reports June Same-Store Sales Up 8% – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nordstrom, L Brands, Retrophin, Cato – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s why The Cato Corporation’s (NYSE:CATO) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 23, 2019.