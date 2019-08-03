Bulldog Investors Cut Its Royce Value Trust (RVT) Holding; RPM International Inc. (RPM) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased Royce Value Trust (RVT) stake by 36.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 40,346 shares as Royce Value Trust (RVT)’s stock 0.00%. The Bulldog Investors Llc holds 70,579 shares with $971,000 value, down from 110,925 last quarter. Royce Value Trust now has $1.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.82. About 394,136 shares traded or 63.61% up from the average. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering RPM International (NYSE:RPM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RPM International had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, April 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 8 by JP Morgan. See RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shaker Service Ltd Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 277,644 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 74,822 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Pnc Finance Services Grp Inc Inc reported 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). St James Inv Com Ltd Com reported 18,450 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt reported 2.59% stake. Css Ltd Com Il invested in 18,542 shares or 0.02% of the stock. North Star Invest Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). 1.34M were reported by Raymond James Assocs. General Amer Inc holds 0.27% or 197,358 shares. Bessemer Gp reported 11,492 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rothschild Investment Corporation Il owns 224,399 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. The California-based First Republic Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). The Missouri-based Paradigm Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT).

Bulldog Investors Llc increased Nuveen Credit Strategies (JQC) stake by 404,178 shares to 430,778 valued at $3.33M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund (NTC) stake by 331,501 shares and now owns 673,877 shares. Invesco High Income Trust (VLT) was raised too.

The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $66.18. About 470,999 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q Net $40.2M; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – REMAINING PLACING PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO FUND RPM’S SHARE OF ONGOING FUNDING REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF BRPM JV’S STYLDRIFT PROJECT; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

RPM International Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.58 billion. The Company’s Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes. It has a 32.89 P/E ratio. This segment also offers corrosion-control coatings, containment linings, fire and sound proofing products, and insulation products; rolled asphalt roofing materials, chemical admixtures, and industrial epoxy flooring systems; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts, epoxy adhesives, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials, as well as specialty construction products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold RPM International Inc. shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 39,874 shares. Mufg Americas Holding Corporation invested in 730 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Com accumulated 21,560 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Co holds 4,562 shares. State Bank has invested 0.02% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Utah Retirement reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 60,930 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability reported 1.78% stake. Bancorporation Of The West reported 0.05% stake. 7,931 are held by Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability. Charles Schwab Invest invested in 0.02% or 608,866 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Co reported 15,778 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,171 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 86,756 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio.