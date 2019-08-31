Bulldog Investors Cut Hill Intl Com (HIL) Stake by $1.65 Million; Stock Value Rose; As 3M Co (MMM) Share Value Declined, Holder Conning Has Trimmed Its Position by $423,936

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Hill Intl Inc Com (HIL) by 32.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 826,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.77% . The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, down from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Hill Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.95. About 24,953 shares traded. Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) has declined 42.20% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIL News: 09/03/2018 – Engine Capital Reports 10% Stake in Hill International; 08/03/2018 – Hill International to Nominate Arnaud Ajdler for Election as a Director at the 2018 Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – Hill International Hires Imad Ghantous as Senior Vice President; 26/03/2018 – Hill International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 111% to 27 Days; 08/05/2018 – Hill International Announces Restatement Filing; 09/03/2018 – Hill International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 21% to 13 Days; 05/03/2018 – MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL – TO KEEP 6 EMMA & ROE STORES OF 30 CURRENTLY OPEN ACROSS AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND; REMAINDER TO BE CLOSED BY 30 JUNE 2018; 08/05/2018 – Hill Intl Announces Restatement Filing; 09/04/2018 – Hill Intl Awarded New Contract to Deliver Vital New Mumbai Transit Link in India; 13/03/2018 – Hill International Hires lmad Ghantous as Senior Vice President

Conning Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 2,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 189,025 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.28 million, down from 191,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $161.72. About 1.87M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 325,841 shares to 328,946 shares, valued at $37.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TCP) by 15,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.61 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.22% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 49,697 shares. The California-based Stewart Patten Lc has invested 4.45% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cordasco Networks owns 0.03% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 160 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Strategic Fin Service has 1,138 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Private Ocean Limited owns 2,093 shares. Citizens And Northern Corporation invested 0.33% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Park Corporation Oh holds 2.12% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 181,738 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Incorporated holds 0.57% or 18,292 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And Inc has invested 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hartford Financial, Connecticut-based fund reported 13,128 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested 0.56% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Edgar Lomax Va holds 1.07% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 75,350 shares. Eagle Glob Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 9,230 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 5.83, from 7.75 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold HIL shares while 9 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 18.82 million shares or 50.70% less from 38.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.01% or 15,000 shares. Moreover, Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.15% invested in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Vanguard Gru stated it has 629,599 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 50,470 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 122,397 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd owns 20,175 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company has invested 0% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Charles Schwab Management reported 0% stake. Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation holds 33,800 shares. Bulldog Investors Ltd Com stated it has 2.2% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability reported 3.53M shares stake. Bridgeway Cap holds 0.01% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) or 206,051 shares. Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 246,145 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Verition Fund Mgmt has invested 0% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL).

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55 million and $225.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Debt Stat by 88,906 shares to 183,638 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund (NTC) by 331,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 673,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies (JQC).