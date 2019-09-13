Bulldog Investors Boosted Source Capital (SOR) Holding by $783,252; Valuation Were Volatile; Campbell Soup (CPB) Holding Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc

Bulldog Investors Llc increased its stake in Source Capital Inc (SOR) by 12.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc bought 21,757 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 191,401 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.00 million, up from 169,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Source Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.53M market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $36.87. About 80,510 shares traded or 331.53% up from the average. Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Campbell Soup (CPB) by 50.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 25,229 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 16,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Campbell Soup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 4.11 million shares traded or 87.54% up from the average. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 18/05/2018 – During an earnings call, Campbell Soup Chief Financial Officer Anthony DiSilvestro points to steel tariffs as possibly hurting the company’s bottom line going forward; 12/03/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO FILES FOR 7-PART NOTES OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Campbell Soup Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPB); 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–3rd Update; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Discovery Adds Hershey, Exits Campbell Soup; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S CUTS CAMPBELL SOUP TO Baa2 ON PENDING DEAL; OTLK STABLE; 23/03/2018 – Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. Receives Shareholder Approval for Proposed Acquisition by Campbell Soup Company; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Announces Strategic Reorganization; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Campbell Soup To Baa2 On Pending Snyder’s-Lance Deal; Stable Outlook

