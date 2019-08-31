Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Both Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) and JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) compete on a level playing field in the General Building Materials industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Builders FirstSource Inc. 16 0.30 N/A 1.87 9.20 JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 20 0.39 N/A 1.08 20.38

Demonstrates Builders FirstSource Inc. and JELD-WEN Holding Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. JELD-WEN Holding Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Builders FirstSource Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Builders FirstSource Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than JELD-WEN Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Builders FirstSource Inc. and JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Builders FirstSource Inc. 0.00% 39.1% 6.9% JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 3.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Builders FirstSource Inc. are 1.9 and 1. Competitively, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. has 1.6 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Builders FirstSource Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than JELD-WEN Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Builders FirstSource Inc. and JELD-WEN Holding Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Builders FirstSource Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$18 is Builders FirstSource Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -7.46%. Competitively JELD-WEN Holding Inc. has an average price target of $26, with potential upside of 50.64%. The results provided earlier shows that JELD-WEN Holding Inc. appears more favorable than Builders FirstSource Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.9% of Builders FirstSource Inc. shares and 98.9% of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares. Builders FirstSource Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. Competitively, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Builders FirstSource Inc. -0.29% 1.3% 19.72% 32.36% -1.77% 57.47% JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 1.91% 2.96% 7.77% 29.19% -20.01% 54.19%

For the past year Builders FirstSource Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than JELD-WEN Holding Inc.

Summary

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Builders FirstSource Inc.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional contractors, sub-contractors, and consumers in the United States. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand. The companyÂ’s manufactured products consist of wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood; gypsum, roofing and insulation products, including wallboards, ceilings, joint treatment, and finishes, as well as vinyl, composite, and wood sidings; and exterior trims, other exteriors, metal studs, and cement. In addition, it offers other building products and services, such as cabinets and hardware, as well as turn-key framing, shell construction, design assistance, and professional installation services. Further, the company supplies professional grade building products, such as lumber and lumber sheet goods, and various windows, doors, and millwork lines. The company was formerly known as BSL Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Builders FirstSource, Inc. in October 1999. Builders FirstSource, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. manufactures doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors and folding, or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows. It also provides other ancillary products and services, such as shower enclosures and wardrobes, moldings, trim boards, lumber, cutstocks, glass, staircases, hardware and locks, cabinets, and screens, as well as molded door skins, and miscellaneous installation and other services. The company markets its products under the JELD-WEN brand, along with various regional brands, such as Swedoor, DANA, Corinthian, Stegbar, and Trend. Its customers include wholesale distributors and retailers, as well as individual contractors and consumers. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.