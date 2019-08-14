Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI)

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) and Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the General Building Materials. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Builders FirstSource Inc. 15 0.29 N/A 1.87 9.20 Armstrong Flooring Inc. 12 0.22 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Builders FirstSource Inc. and Armstrong Flooring Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Builders FirstSource Inc. 0.00% 39.1% 6.9% Armstrong Flooring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.02 beta indicates that Builders FirstSource Inc. is 102.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s 2.11 beta is the reason why it is 111.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Builders FirstSource Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Armstrong Flooring Inc. are 2.6 and 1.4 respectively. Armstrong Flooring Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Builders FirstSource Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Builders FirstSource Inc. and Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Builders FirstSource Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Armstrong Flooring Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The downside potential is -3.74% for Builders FirstSource Inc. with average price target of $18. Meanwhile, Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s average price target is $8, while its potential upside is 12.68%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Armstrong Flooring Inc. seems more appealing than Builders FirstSource Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.9% of Builders FirstSource Inc. shares and 86.9% of Armstrong Flooring Inc. shares. Builders FirstSource Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Builders FirstSource Inc. -0.29% 1.3% 19.72% 32.36% -1.77% 57.47% Armstrong Flooring Inc. -8.63% -16.32% -42.86% -36.47% -36.67% -29.39%

For the past year Builders FirstSource Inc. has 57.47% stronger performance while Armstrong Flooring Inc. has -29.39% weaker performance.

Summary

Builders FirstSource Inc. beats Armstrong Flooring Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional contractors, sub-contractors, and consumers in the United States. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand. The companyÂ’s manufactured products consist of wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood; gypsum, roofing and insulation products, including wallboards, ceilings, joint treatment, and finishes, as well as vinyl, composite, and wood sidings; and exterior trims, other exteriors, metal studs, and cement. In addition, it offers other building products and services, such as cabinets and hardware, as well as turn-key framing, shell construction, design assistance, and professional installation services. Further, the company supplies professional grade building products, such as lumber and lumber sheet goods, and various windows, doors, and millwork lines. The company was formerly known as BSL Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Builders FirstSource, Inc. in October 1999. Builders FirstSource, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.