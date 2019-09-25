Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) Reaches $20.70 52-Week High; Domo – Class B (DOMO) Shorts Raised By 30.32%

The stock of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) hit a new 52-week high and has $22.36 target or 8.00% above today’s $20.70 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.39B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. If the $22.36 price target is reached, the company will be worth $191.36M more. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $20.7. About 481,033 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h; 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First

Domo Inc – Class B (NASDAQ:DOMO) had an increase of 30.32% in short interest. DOMO’s SI was 3.54 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 30.32% from 2.72M shares previously. With 799,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Domo Inc – Class B (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s short sellers to cover DOMO’s short positions. The SI to Domo Inc – Class B’s float is 27.41%. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.89. About 349,391 shares traded. Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) has risen 72.73% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.73% the S&P500.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. The company has market cap of $464.56 million. The Company’s platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry.

Among 3 analysts covering Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Domo has $45 highest and $1800 lowest target. $25’s average target is 48.02% above currents $16.89 stock price. Domo had 4 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, September 6. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Monday, September 9. JMP Securities maintained it with “Market Outperform” rating and $3700 target in Friday, September 6 report. The stock of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, April 2.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional contractors, sub-contractors, and clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.39 billion. The Company’s products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand. It has a 10.56 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s manufactured products consist of wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood; gypsum, roofing and insulation products, including wallboards, ceilings, joint treatment, and finishes, as well as vinyl, composite, and wood sidings; and exterior trims, other exteriors, metal studs, and cement.

Analysts await Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 10.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.67 per share. BLDR’s profit will be $69.33 million for 8.63 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Builders FirstSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

