Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) Reaches $20.60 52-Week High; COGECO COMMUNICATIONS COMMON SHARES (CGEAF) SI Decreased By 17.53%

The stock of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) hit a new 52-week high and has $21.84 target or 6.00% above today’s $20.60 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.38 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. If the $21.84 price target is reached, the company will be worth $142.80M more. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.6. About 239,788 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’

Builders FirstSource, Inc. manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional contractors, sub-contractors, and clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.38 billion. The Company’s products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand. It has a 10.51 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s manufactured products consist of wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood; gypsum, roofing and insulation products, including wallboards, ceilings, joint treatment, and finishes, as well as vinyl, composite, and wood sidings; and exterior trims, other exteriors, metal studs, and cement.

Analysts await Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 10.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.67 per share. BLDR’s profit will be $69.32 million for 8.58 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Builders FirstSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold Builders FirstSource, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 88.13 million shares or 2.15% more from 86.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beaconlight Capital Limited Liability Co has 10.37% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 130,239 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Corporation has 230,454 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Impala Asset Management Lc stated it has 250,868 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Lc accumulated 164 shares or 0% of the stock. The Illinois-based Perritt has invested 0.09% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Raymond James & Associates holds 79,307 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bailard holds 0.02% or 23,400 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Mgmt holds 0.03% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) or 209,135 shares. Principal Financial Group holds 17,995 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Convergence Investment Prtn reported 72,213 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York invested in 35,272 shares. Northern Trust holds 1.61M shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hillcrest Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 1.43% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).