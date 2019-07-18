Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) EPS Estimated At $0.47; Cree (CREE) Sentiment Is 1.29

Analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report $0.47 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 12.96% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. BLDR’s profit would be $54.36 million giving it 8.69 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s analysts see 38.24% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.34. About 178,082 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 13.03% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h; 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR); 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C

Cree Inc (CREE) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 125 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 97 sold and reduced positions in Cree Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 108.05 million shares, down from 109.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cree Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 81 Increased: 75 New Position: 50.

The stock increased 0.96% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $58.8. About 254,132 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (CREE) has risen 52.42% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – Cree acquires Infineon RF Power business for 345 mln euros; 04/05/2018 – CREE INC – ON APRIL 30, COMPENSATION COMMITTEE TERMINATED COMPANY’S SEVERANCE PLAN FOR SECTION 16 OFFICERS, DATED AUGUST 18, 2008 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Rev $390M-$410M; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – FUNDED DEAL FROM CASH AND BORROWINGS ON ITS REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 24/04/2018 – Cree Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q REV. $356M, EST. $347.3M; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q EPS 34c-38c; 25/04/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 29/05/2018 – ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $120,145 activity.

Domini Impact Investments Llc holds 8.02% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. for 9,133 shares. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. owns 218,000 shares or 4.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banbury Partners Llc has 3.81% invested in the company for 230,662 shares. The New Hampshire-based D L Carlson Investment Group Inc has invested 3.58% in the stock. Iridian Asset Management Llc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3.25 million shares.

Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode , lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.19 billion. The Company’s Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications. It currently has negative earnings. This segment sells its products to distributors, retailers, and customers.

Among 3 analysts covering Builders Firstsource (NASDAQ:BLDR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Builders Firstsource had 5 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 4. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. Buckingham Research initiated Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating.