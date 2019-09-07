Builders Firstsource Com S (BLDR) Shareholder Buckingham Capital Management Upped Stake by $8.47 Million; Rockshelter Capital Management Increased Its Citigroup (C) Holding by $386,136 as Market Valuation Rose

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 6,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 181,671 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30 million, up from 175,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 10.32 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/03/2018 – CITIGROUP IS SAID TO HIRE UBS CREDIT TRADER MERRAN FOR ETFS; 20/03/2018 – CITI: KUSHNER COS. LOAN HAD PRELIM. APPROVAL AT TIME OF MEETING; 03/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.1 FROM $4.6; 18/04/2018 – Citi 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Commercial Obs: Paul Vanderslice Leaving Citi to Become CEO of CCRE; 19/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link International Shipping Forum Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Citi raises oil price forecast due to concern about possible loss of Iran, Venezuela supply; 27/03/2018 – INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC – SUBSIDIARIES OF BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY AND CITI HAVE COMPLETED A US$211.3 MLN TAX EQUITY FINANCING OF PROJECT; 28/05/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 9.4% in 2018, Citi Leads; 06/03/2018 – CITI HAS A SHOT AT $1 BILLION IN EQUITIES REV IN 1Q: GERSPACH

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc Com S (BLDR) by 162.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 651,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc Com S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.07. About 730,427 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00 million and $288.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 38,205 shares to 19,739 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 10,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,411 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gargoyle Advisor invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Interstate Bank, a Montana-based fund reported 18,818 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag invested in 8.82M shares. 30,795 are owned by Cibc Savings Bank Usa. Eagle Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Aviva Public Ltd has invested 0.37% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 125,944 shares. 8,704 were accumulated by Horizon Investments Ltd. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Fiduciary has 0.3% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.68% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 767,661 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Company accumulated 823,812 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 11.22M shares. Invesco Ltd owns 37.65 million shares. Northpointe Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 83,465 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 86.28 million shares or 1.13% less from 87.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advisors owns 29,221 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Ameritas Invest Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 9,570 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). 58,000 are owned by Prescott Grp Llc. Meeder Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 3,269 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). The Connecticut-based Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.5% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Utd Automobile Association invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Management Ltd has 104,725 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Management Ltd has invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Cordasco Ntwk invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.07% or 51,540 shares. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). The California-based Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).