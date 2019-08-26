Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Valuation Rose While Parametric Portfolio Associates Lifted Holding; Oppenheimer & Close Upped Holding in Pan American Silver (PAAS) by $667,342 as Market Valuation Rose

Oppenheimer & Close Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 117.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc bought 51,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 95,070 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 43,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.66. About 2.31 million shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Suspension Result of Road Blockcades Put Up by Members of Huayllay Community, Which Is Demanding Compensation; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER-STEPS TAKEN AFTER RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS ALONG ACCESS ROADS BEING USED TO TRANSPORT PERSONNEL & MATERIALS TO & FROM DOLORES MINE; 25/05/2018 – MiningFeeds.com: Breaking: Pan American Silver’s Dolores mine in North Mexico overrun by narco gang last nightComplements of @; 22/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces Filing of 2017 Audited Annual Financial Statements; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES OPERATIONS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP BP.L AND PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WIN RIGHTS TO BLOCK 34 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY BASIC SHR $0.31; 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Ops Suspended at Huaron Mine; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS MINE IN MEXICO: GOVT

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 14.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 27,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The institutional investor held 224,910 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, up from 196,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $19.13. About 251,265 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First

More notable recent Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Builders FirstSource, Inc. Announces Termination of its Exchange Offer for its Senior Secured Notes due 2024 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Builders FirstSource (BLDR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Builders FirstSource Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2017 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 86.28 million shares or 1.13% less from 87.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). 58,000 were accumulated by Prescott Gru Cap Management Ltd Liability Com. Buckingham Mgmt Inc owns 1.05 million shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,618 shares. Swiss Bancorp reported 209,100 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Pnc Finance Group Inc Inc reported 3,065 shares. Beaconlight Capital Ltd Com stated it has 2.58M shares or 9.78% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas Inc stated it has 108,129 shares. Essex Inv Mngmt Co Lc accumulated 110,457 shares. Envestnet Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 18,006 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Federated Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Invesco reported 3.27M shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership owns 124,508 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) by 316,068 shares to 988,386 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (NYSE:PMM) by 248,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,312 shares, and cut its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK).

More notable recent Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Successful New ETFs of Q2 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Silver Stocks to Buy: WPM, AG and PAAS – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Cloud Computing Could Be A Major Investing Theme Over the Next Decade – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pan American Silver to Announce Q1 2019 Unaudited Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.