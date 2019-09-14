Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Stock Rose While Ancient Art LP Trimmed Position by $1.78 Million; Marshfield Associates Trimmed Its Holding in Cummins (CMI) by $1.38 Million

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 111,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 903,916 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.24M, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $20.19. About 941,943 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR); 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 8,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 510,267 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.43M, down from 518,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $165.11. About 909,032 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 88.13 million shares or 2.15% more from 86.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Financial Gp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Cordasco Net invested in 1,000 shares. Synovus reported 331 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goodhaven Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 237,100 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 2.90M shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corp holds 20,401 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 91,924 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Amer Financial Group Incorporated Incorporated has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). 153,760 were reported by First Tru L P. Citigroup holds 0% or 58,141 shares. Lakewood Cap Management LP stated it has 0.63% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Raging Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 1.74M shares or 4.97% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 2.31M shares stake.

Analysts await Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 10.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.67 per share. BLDR’s profit will be $69.33M for 8.41 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Builders FirstSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48M and $630.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 476,430 shares to 1.84M shares, valued at $84.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.90M for 10.75 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Midwest Bancorporation Tru Division has 0.37% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) reported 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.08% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability invested in 0.23% or 145,293 shares. Cullinan Assoc reported 0.28% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Clark Cap Group holds 187,443 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Moreover, Penobscot Mgmt Co Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Seabridge Inv Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Element Management Limited Liability Corporation has 9,964 shares. Bailard stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). The Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Commerce Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cincinnati Casualty holds 6.06% or 46,000 shares in its portfolio. Atria Lc reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, Alphamark Advsrs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 180 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com has 47,765 shares.

Marshfield Associates, which manages about $1.89B and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.37M shares to 2.79 million shares, valued at $90.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.