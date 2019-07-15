Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Shareholder Walleye Trading Trimmed Position; Royal Bank Of Canada Has Increased Holding in Cae (CAE) as Share Value Rose

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 64.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 39,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,637 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $289,000, down from 60,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 228,822 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 13.03% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in Cae Inc (CAE) by 19445.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 5.83 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.86M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.88 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Cae Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.59. About 95,781 shares traded. CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 22.53% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.10% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 23/05/2018 – AVIANCA HOLDINGS SAYS JOINT VENTURE AUTHORIZED WITH CAE INTL; 24/05/2018 – REMINDER/Media Advisory: CAE’s FY2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call; 22/05/2018 – Media Advisory: CAE’s FY2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS $0.37; 09/05/2018 – AVIANCA INCORPORATED AVIANCA–CAE FLIGHT W/ DOMICILE IN BOGOTA; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Net C$100.1M; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TO EXCEED UNDERLYING MARKET GROWTH IN FISCAL YEAR 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold CAE shares while 56 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 122.75 million shares or 2.05% less from 125.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management holds 28,987 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Liability Company owns 103,943 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). 1,348 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc. Geode Capital Limited Co owns 272,379 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal & General Gp Public Lc owns 845,361 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0.07% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Uss Investment Management invested in 6.01 million shares or 1.5% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 13,075 shares. Mondrian Invest Ltd holds 2.91% or 3.11M shares in its portfolio. Account Ltd Liability Corporation holds 184,750 shares or 3.7% of its portfolio. Invesco has invested 0% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Rmb Capital Management Ltd Co invested in 0.04% or 78,142 shares. 159,615 are held by Cibc Asset Management. Swiss Bancorporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE).

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AOK) by 9,719 shares to 11,093 shares, valued at $383,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnova Solutions Inc (NYSE:OMN) by 329,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.86M shares, and cut its stake in Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN).

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Block H & R Inc (Call) (NYSE:HRB) by 23,600 shares to 142,000 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 121,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc (Put).

Analysts await Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. BLDR’s profit will be $54.35M for 8.91 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Builders FirstSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.24% EPS growth.