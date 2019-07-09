Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Shareholder Prescott Group Capital Management Decreased Position as Valuation Rose; Diversified Trust Co Stake In Cisco Sys (CSCO) Was Has Lifted

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 67.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 58,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $774,000, down from 178,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.01. About 576,579 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 13.03% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 12,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 174,358 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41M, up from 161,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 12.82M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Firm has invested 0.15% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hamilton Point Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 2.3% or 95,927 shares. Vision Cap Management accumulated 0.58% or 38,604 shares. Hugh Johnson Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.56% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 33,686 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs owns 14.12M shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 22,550 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Lee Danner And Bass reported 0.8% stake. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi reported 2,725 shares. Thompson Investment Management Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 187,288 shares. Natixis Advsr LP reported 2.77 million shares. Brown Limited Com reported 8,342 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) has invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 1.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 9,517 shares in its portfolio. Burney Co reported 160,846 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs Ag Jersey Brh (MLPI) by 427,455 shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $34.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 6,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,643 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $488.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 55,698 shares to 701,408 shares, valued at $11.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 140,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc.

Analysts await Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. BLDR’s profit will be $54.32M for 9.05 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Builders FirstSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 86.28 million shares or 1.13% less from 87.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 79,338 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Beaconlight Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2.58 million shares or 9.78% of the stock. Prescott Cap Management Ltd stated it has 58,000 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. First Quadrant LP Ca, a California-based fund reported 6,002 shares. Essex Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.22% or 110,457 shares. Cambridge Rech Inc reported 60,731 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Us Bancorp De reported 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 4,113 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 994,506 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Retail Bank has 0.01% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 17,123 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 149,522 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd reported 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

