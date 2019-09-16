Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Shareholder Marcato Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position as Shares Rose; Security National Trust Co Increased Adobe (ADBE) Holding

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 755% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,565 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $755,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $280.09. About 760,151 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500.

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 67.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 618,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 300,661 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.07 million, down from 919,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.15. About 209,899 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.55% or 738,201 shares. Swedbank holds 3.26% or 2.44 million shares. Orrstown Fin Serv owns 4,785 shares or 1.93% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% or 188,718 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Com Lc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4,981 shares. 64,694 were reported by Amalgamated Financial Bank. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Welch Forbes Limited Liability Corporation owns 50,410 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Jaffetilchin Inv Ltd Llc stated it has 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Brave Asset Management Incorporated reported 2,278 shares stake. Charter Tru invested in 2,536 shares. Eulav Asset reported 0.42% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pennsylvania Trust holds 101,216 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Moreover, Chesley Taft Associates Limited Liability has 0.9% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 39,334 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 88.13 million shares or 2.15% more from 86.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 2,392 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 81,264 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 107,100 are held by Pub Sector Pension Board. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 6,179 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 77,161 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 1.73M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blackrock invested in 8.46 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 16,883 shares. Stifel has invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Llc owns 0% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 164 shares. 15,212 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 192,340 shares in its portfolio. Wilen Investment has invested 0.26% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Guggenheim Lc has invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).