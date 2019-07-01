Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Shareholder Gotham Asset Management Has Boosted Stake; Efg Asset Management Americas Lifted Its Netflix (NFLX) Position by $546,816; Valuation Rose

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 59.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 79,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 213,079 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, up from 133,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.97. About 439,135 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 13.03% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 18.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 1,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,064 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, up from 8,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $372.59. About 3.26 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/03/2018 – Netflix’s Massive Rally Draws Attention of Skeptics; 27/03/2018 – CANADIAN PROVINCE OF QUEBEC FORECASTS BALANCED BUDGET IN 2018-19 AND 2019-20 (COMPARED TO NOV FORECAST FOR C$1.3 BLN SURPLUS); 24/05/2018 – SPAIN’S TELEFONICA TEF.MC – TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX INTO ITS TV AND VIDEO PLATFORMS IN LATIN AMERICA; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix is Giving `Winx Club’ the Live Action Treatment; 08/05/2018 – Daily Mail: BBC goes into battle with Netflix and Amazon ‘as it holds talks with Channel 4 and ITV about teaming up to create a; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Offer New and Innovative Xfinity Packages Including Netflix Subscription; 06/04/2018 – Jon Markman: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 20/04/2018 – Funko Awarded 2018 Best Documentary Feature Film from San Diego Film Awards; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Netflix And Says It Expects 2018 To Be ‘negative Cash Flow Trough’ — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Rene Ritchie: Like Netflix for magazines but, more importantly, quality coverage from generally trusted sources made more

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 86.28 million shares or 1.13% less from 87.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.04% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Qs Invsts Ltd holds 202,961 shares. Intl Group Inc reported 72,082 shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 422 shares. Synovus Finance reported 331 shares. Gmt Cap Corp holds 451,000 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Raymond James Associate has invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Lpl accumulated 112,912 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Invesco Limited owns 3.27M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.03% stake. Cornercap Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 77,085 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 173,072 shares. D E Shaw & Communications Inc reported 67,421 shares. Secor Capital Ltd Partnership reported 54,342 shares.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 63,859 shares to 147,125 shares, valued at $25.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Indl Technologies In (NYSE:AIT) by 44,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,732 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co has 0.06% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 37,371 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 20,285 shares. Arrow reported 2.07% stake. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.02% or 35,382 shares in its portfolio. Joel Isaacson And Com Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 4,590 shares. 1,758 are held by Wagner Bowman Management. Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Llc has 0.72% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Impact Ltd Company holds 16,548 shares. Caprock Gru holds 0.15% or 2,120 shares in its portfolio. Highstreet Asset stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Jag Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 39,907 shares or 2.32% of the stock. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 5,387 shares in its portfolio. Eulav Asset Management reported 0.94% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 227,251 shares. 546,870 are held by Ems Cap Limited Partnership.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $26.05 million activity. Another trade for 67,907 shares valued at $22.29 million was made by HASTINGS REED on Tuesday, January 22.