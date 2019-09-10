Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Shareholder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $21.17 Million as Share Value Rose; As Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Share Price Declined, Holder Steinberg Asset Management Trimmed by $637,940 Its Stake

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 63,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The hedge fund held 1.27M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02M, down from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.72M market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.72. About 108,220 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource (BLDR) by 32.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 1.63M shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The institutional investor held 3.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.35 million, down from 5.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Builders Firstsource for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $19.43. About 1.20 million shares traded or 15.98% up from the average. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR); 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’

Analysts await Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 900.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Navigator Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) CEO David Butters on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Butters to give up CEO role at Navigator, succeeded by Deans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For May 13, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) CEO David Butters on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Navigator Holdings – Oversold In 2018 With Big Upside In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Analysts await Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 10.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.67 per share. BLDR’s profit will be $70.68M for 8.10 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Builders FirstSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Street Properties C (NYSEMKT:FSP) by 274,234 shares to 6.92M shares, valued at $49.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 1.16M shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Granite Construction Co (NYSE:GVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 86.28 million shares or 1.13% less from 87.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 961,400 shares. Carlson Cap Lp holds 326,497 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 54,627 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 110,900 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Raymond James & Associates holds 90,840 shares. 69,911 were accumulated by Zebra Management Ltd Company. Cambridge Inv Research holds 60,731 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 74,323 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc reported 616,731 shares. Secor Cap LP reported 0.15% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Pecaut And Com reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Perritt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 17,850 shares.