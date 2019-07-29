Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Shareholder Carlson Capital LP Cut Its Position as Market Valuation Rose; Penn Capital Management Co Has Upped Its Mgp Ingredients New (MGPI) Position by $7.97 Million

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 625,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 326,497 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, down from 951,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 609,995 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 13.03% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc New (MGPI) by 1013.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 103,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 113,752 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78 million, up from 10,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Mgp Ingredients Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $68.22. About 130,806 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 23.52% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q EPS 52c; 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Will Use Compostable and Biodegradable Alternatives; 07/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 17/04/2018 – TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Colorado with Breakthru Beverage; 21/04/2018 – DJ MGP Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGPI); 22/03/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Launches Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey, Adding to the Company’s Branded Portfolio; 03/04/2018 – MGP Makes Commitment to Renewable Electric Energy; 100% of Electricity Will Come from Wind; 06/03/2018 TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Illinois with Breakthru Beverage; 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities

Analysts await Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.54 per share. BLDR’s profit will be $55.48 million for 8.76 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Builders FirstSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.18% EPS growth.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 187,589 shares to 498,843 shares, valued at $77.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 45,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Essential Pptys Rlty Tr Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 38,029 shares to 200,054 shares, valued at $9.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orasure Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 53,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 955,840 shares, and cut its stake in Amalgamated Bk New York N Y.

