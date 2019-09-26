Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Market Value Rose While Marcato Capital Management LP Lowered by $9.90 Million Its Holding; Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Cedar Fair LP (FUN) as Market Value Declined

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (FUN) by 9.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 6,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.81% . The institutional investor held 62,272 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97 million, down from 68,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cedar Fair LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $57.73. About 253,493 shares traded. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500.

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 67.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 618,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 300,661 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.07M, down from 919,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.55. About 404,373 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7,629 shares to 199,040 shares, valued at $8.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 11,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

More notable recent Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cedar Fair Acquisitions Couldn’t Prevent Share Price From Dropping To 5-Year Low – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “CBJ Morning Buzz: RNC 2020 attendees already snapping up Airbnbs in Charlotte; Bojangles’ taps exec for new post; Carowinds’ latest accolade – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Cedar Fair 2018 K-1 Tax Packages Now Available – Business Wire” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Experience Cedar Fair’s All-New Grand Carnivale at Select Parks this Summer – GlobeNewswire” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New corn maze, trick-or-treating and live Halloween shows await kids at Camp Spooky at Canada’s Wonderland starting Sept. 28 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Analysts await Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 7.98% or $0.30 from last year’s $3.76 per share. FUN’s profit will be $195.80 million for 4.17 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Cedar Fair, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 211.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold FUN shares while 46 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 26.46 million shares or 2.52% less from 27.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman, New York-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Schulhoff And reported 34,260 shares. Capital Rech Glob Investors stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). 600 are held by Synovus. Fincl Counselors Inc invested in 4,918 shares. Sequoia Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 11,671 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.03% or 14,876 shares. Natixis holds 0.02% or 53,500 shares. Moreover, Boston Advsr Ltd has 0.03% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 12,810 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Llc holds 62,272 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.01% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 202,908 shares. Moreover, Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 1,269 shares. 61 were reported by Hanson Mcclain. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com Delaware holds 0.08% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) or 25,714 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN).

More notable recent Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Builders FirstSource, Inc. Announces Exchange Offer for its Senior Secured Notes due 2024 – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Builders FirstSource to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” published on January 08, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Is Builders FirstSource (BLDR) A Great Pick for Value Investors? – Zacks.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Builders FirstSource Prices Offering of $75 Million of Senior Secured Notes due 2027 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Analysts await Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 10.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.67 per share. BLDR’s profit will be $69.31 million for 8.56 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Builders FirstSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 88.13 million shares or 2.15% more from 86.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 333,064 shares. California Employees Retirement owns 195,522 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 0.02% or 16,883 shares. Wall Street Access Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 17,000 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Com invested in 0% or 221,471 shares. Shufro Rose And Lc, New York-based fund reported 100,150 shares. American Financial Group Inc reported 0.21% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Hillcrest Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 544,897 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 217 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.15% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Qs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 198,063 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.59% or 3.01 million shares. Massachusetts-based Bogle Mgmt LP De has invested 0.07% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Dimensional Fund Lp reported 0.03% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Hm Payson & Co holds 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) or 2,000 shares.