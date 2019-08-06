Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Holder Schneider Capital Management Decreased Stake by $2.25 Million; Wabtec (WAB) Holder Pdt Partners Has Increased Its Position by $906,149

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 12,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The hedge fund held 131,800 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72M, up from 119,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $73.15. About 1.21 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC SAYS DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT REGULATORY HURDLES; 21/05/2018 – GE to Get $2.9 Billion in Merger of Rail Business With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge, Creating Global Leader for Rail Equipment, Services and Software; 21/05/2018 – WABTECH CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER DEAL WITH GE; 20/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal to Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL TARG; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 EPS $3.80; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $4.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Deal; 22/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc. (BLDR) by 41.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 173,076 shares as the company's stock rose 19.72% . The institutional investor held 239,684 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, down from 412,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.98. About 1.89 million shares traded or 78.55% up from the average. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J, worth $652,600 on Tuesday, May 21. KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cibc Ww Mkts has 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 23,416 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership owns 4,616 shares. Of Oklahoma reported 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 433,979 are held by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. Field Main Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Moreover, Highlander Capital Llc has 0.02% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 473 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company accumulated 26,068 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.06% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company reported 5,468 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 361 shares. Dudley And Shanley reported 0.35% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Agf Invests America Inc invested 1.78% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Farmers Merchants Invests reported 624 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 1,214 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Proffitt And Goodson, Tennessee-based fund reported 2 shares.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 38,227 shares to 44,605 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gms Inc by 31,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,906 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

