Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Holder Raging Capital Management Has Lowered Stake as Market Valuation Rose; General Mills (GIS) Holder Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Raised Stake by $319,923 as Stock Price Rose

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 515,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.38M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.03M, down from 3.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.34. About 657,658 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 13.03% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.46% the S&P500.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 6,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,345 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 52,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 2.70 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc Com (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4,564 shares to 36,350 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Inc (NYSE:CVX) by 2,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,799 shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Analysts await Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. BLDR’s profit will be $54.35M for 9.22 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Builders FirstSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.24% EPS growth.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp (NYSE:PKE) by 30,503 shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $27.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axt Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 263,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 714,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc.

