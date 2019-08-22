Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) Reaches $3.22 Yearly Low; Cannell Capital Has Increased Lee Enterprises (LEE) Position By $938,958

The stock of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.12 target or 3.00% below today’s $3.22 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $48.05M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $3.12 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.44M less. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $3.215. About 21,568 shares traded. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) has declined 45.26% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BBW News: 20/03/2018 POINT72 BBW HOLDINGS UNCHANGED, 13D MADE ON REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Cannell Capital Llc increased Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) stake by 12.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cannell Capital Llc acquired 312,986 shares as Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE)’s stock declined 22.78%. The Cannell Capital Llc holds 2.73 million shares with $9.00 million value, up from 2.41M last quarter. Lee Enterprises Inc now has $111.60 million valuation. It closed at $1.93 lastly. It is down 30.00% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LEE News: 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Subscription Rev Increased 2.1%; 26/04/2018 – Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Net $2.53M; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Digital Revenue $26.7M, Up 3.6%; 03/05/2018 – LEE ENTERPRISES – OPERATING REVENUE FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 25, 2018 TOTALED $127.8 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 4.2%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lee Enterprises Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEE); 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Rev $127.8M; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q EPS 4c; 16/03/2018 E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –

Since March 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $10.48 million activity. Point72 Asset Management – L.P. also sold $10.48M worth of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) shares.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company has market cap of $48.05 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 8.07 million shares or 23.81% less from 10.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Capital Lp stated it has 0% in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW). Cannell Capital Ltd Liability holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) for 846,453 shares. Northern Trust holds 0% or 57,755 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW). Captrust accumulated 450 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P stated it has 1.31M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc holds 264,162 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa invested 0% in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW). Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc holds 14,172 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street has invested 0% in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW). Cutter Brokerage holds 0.16% or 91,751 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Ridge Cap Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 627,953 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Grp has 0% invested in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) for 6 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 12,638 shares.

Analysts await Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.01 EPS, up 91.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -112.50% negative EPS growth.

