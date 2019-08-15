Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) EPS Estimated At $-0.01; Tetra Technologies (TTI)’s Sentiment Is 1.09

Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.11, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 59 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 54 sold and trimmed stock positions in Tetra Technologies Inc. The funds in our database reported: 97.61 million shares, down from 100.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Tetra Technologies Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 39 Increased: 43 New Position: 16.

Analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 91.67% from last quarter’s $-0.12 EPS. After having $0.08 EPS previously, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.’s analysts see -112.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $3.45. About 197,802 shares traded. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) has declined 45.26% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BBW News: 20/03/2018 POINT72 BBW HOLDINGS UNCHANGED, 13D MADE ON REPURCHASE PROGRAM

The stock decreased 7.57% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1.71. About 483,005 shares traded. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) has declined 63.21% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.21% the S&P500.

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified gas and oil services company. The company has market cap of $247.24 million. It operates through four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression, and Offshore. It currently has negative earnings. The Fluids division makes and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated services and products to the gas and oil industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover activities in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

New Generation Advisors Llc holds 4.01% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. for 2.43 million shares. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owns 3.21 million shares or 1.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rk Capital Management Llc has 1% invested in the company for 1.48 million shares. The New York-based Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has invested 0.96% in the stock. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 860,370 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 8.07 million shares or 23.81% less from 10.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Limited Liability invested in 846,453 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Laurion Cap Ltd Partnership reported 49,400 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW). Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 12,638 shares. Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd accumulated 100 shares. Wedge Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc owns 167,334 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Com reported 45,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 1.31M are held by Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership. Gsa Capital Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 18,700 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) for 782,200 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW). New York-based Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW). California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 26,200 shares stake. 830,905 are owned by Pacifica Investments Ltd Liability. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 59,330 shares.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company has market cap of $52.20 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $10.48 million activity. 2.05 million shares were sold by Point72 Asset Management – L.P., worth $10.48 million on Wednesday, March 13.

