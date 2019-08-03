Build A Bear Workshop (BBW) Shareholder Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Lifted Position; Rmb Capital Management Trimmed Position in Regions Finl New (Call) (RF) by $12.38 Million as Share Price Rose

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Build A Bear Workshop (BBW) by 17.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 93,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.50% . The institutional investor held 627,953 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 534,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Build A Bear Workshop for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.95. About 225,720 shares traded. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) has declined 45.26% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BBW News: 20/03/2018 POINT72 BBW HOLDINGS UNCHANGED, 13D MADE ON REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (Call) (RF) by 51.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 884,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 836,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84M, down from 1.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.33. About 18.06 million shares traded or 59.01% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net $414M; 12/04/2018 – Regions Bank Announces Agreement and Investment in Mortgage Fintech Lender Price; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES INCREASED $368 MLN AND TOTALED $79.9 BLN VS PREVIOUS QTR; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – TURNER WILL SUCCEED CHAIRMAN AND CEO GRAYSON HALL; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 09/04/2018 – Regions Earns Fannie Mae STAR Recognition for Assisting Homeowners and Excellence in Mortgage Servicing; 19/04/2018 – DJ Regions Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RF); 12/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK REPORTS PACT & INVESTMENT IN MORTGAGE FINTECH; 13/04/2018 – Regions Financial Recognized Nationally for Board Diversity; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $391.55M for 9.83 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Regions Financial Corporation Increases Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend Approximately 11% to $0.155 Per Share – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Zions Bank Downgrade – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Regions Financial Corp Deposit Shs Repr Non Cum Perp Pfd Ser A declares $15.9375 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “10 Years of Service: Regions Bank Teams Support Communities through Share the Good – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Merrill Lynch Sours on More Regional Banks With Fresh Analyst Downgrades – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Inv Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 252,114 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg has invested 0.06% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Todd Asset Management Lc has 0.4% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 993,868 shares. Moreover, Montag A & Assoc has 0.04% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 30,523 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.03% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Atwood & Palmer holds 18,500 shares. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il owns 11,630 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Numerixs Invest Techs holds 203,684 shares. Valley Advisers Incorporated invested in 170 shares or 0% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Sterling Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 139,769 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc owns 310,012 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 438,098 shares. Bridgewater Associate LP invested 0.06% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Welch Gru Llc holds 0.08% or 49,070 shares in its portfolio.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98B and $3.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 4,606 shares to 15,356 shares, valued at $26.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $10.48 million activity.