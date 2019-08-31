Buffington Mohr Mcneal Upped By $792,986 Its Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Holding; Kla Tencor (KLAC) Has 1.67 Sentiment

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) stake by 54.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buffington Mohr Mcneal acquired 14,962 shares as Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 42,375 shares with $2.29M value, up from 27,413 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc Com now has $198.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status

Kla Tencor Corp (KLAC) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 305 funds started new and increased holdings, while 183 decreased and sold their stakes in Kla Tencor Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 139.61 million shares, up from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Kla Tencor Corp in top ten holdings increased from 6 to 9 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 45 Reduced: 138 Increased: 211 New Position: 94.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. 10,000 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares with value of $557,404 were bought by BUSH WESLEY G.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 17.10% above currents $46.78 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, June 25. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Raymond James. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 90.60M shares or 1.37% of the stock. Amer Ins Communications Tx holds 1.25% or 441,585 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Redmond Asset Management has 1.12% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Vanguard Gru Inc reported 353.98 million shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Moreover, Aspiriant Limited Company has 0.18% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 820,977 were reported by Wedge Mgmt L Lp Nc. Wetherby Asset Management holds 121,242 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Riverbridge Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation owns 72,079 shares. Wharton Business Ltd Liability Co invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 4.49M are held by Korea Corp. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 21.19M shares. Eastern National Bank invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Old Point Tru And Fin N A, a Virginia-based fund reported 144,344 shares. Schnieders Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 32,755 shares. Willow Creek Wealth holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 26,390 shares.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $23.74 billion. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products. It has a 19.75 P/E ratio. The firm also provides light emitting diode , power device, and compound semiconductor manufacturing products consisting of patterned wafer inspection, defect inspection, surface metrology, and data management products; thin-film head metrology and inspection, virtual lithography, in-situ process monitoring, transparent and metal substrate inspection, and data management products for data storage media/head manufacturing; and stylus and optical profiling, and optical inspection products for microelectromechanical systems manufacturing, as well as products for general purpose/lab applications.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii L.P. holds 9.99% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation for 400,750 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc owns 54,250 shares or 4.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oak Associates Ltd Oh has 4.6% invested in the company for 630,192 shares. The Virginia-based Capital Management Corp Va has invested 4.19% in the stock. Kempner Capital Management Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 27,189 shares.

