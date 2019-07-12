Buffington Mohr Mcneal Upped By $305,712 Its Danaher Com (DHR) Stake; Palouse Capital Management Lifted Intl Paper Co (IP) Holding By $479,182

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased Danaher Corporation Com (DHR) stake by 3.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buffington Mohr Mcneal acquired 2,316 shares as Danaher Corporation Com (DHR)’s stock rose 17.83%. The Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 66,380 shares with $8.76M value, up from 64,064 last quarter. Danaher Corporation Com now has $100.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.03. About 4.24 million shares traded or 80.85% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 22/05/2018 – Fluke RSE300 and RSE600 Fixed-Mount Infrared Cameras easily integrate infrared data, images, and videos to produce more comprehensive research analysis; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.07-Adj EPS $1.10; 09/03/2018 – Danaher Sees Integrated DNA Deal Closing in Mid-2018; 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU; 07/03/2018 – DANAHER NOW SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS ABOVE VIEWS; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 10/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased Intl Paper Co (IP) stake by 10.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palouse Capital Management Inc acquired 10,417 shares as Intl Paper Co (IP)’s stock declined 4.15%. The Palouse Capital Management Inc holds 112,218 shares with $5.19M value, up from 101,801 last quarter. Intl Paper Co now has $16.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.77. About 2.00M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – CO BELIEVES IT IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS, STAKEHOLDERS TO PURSUE FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – Feeding America® And International Paper Join Forces To Help People Facing Hunger And Recovering From Disasters; 23/05/2018 – Trio of Smurfit Kappa shareholders urge talks with International Paper -FT; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Submitting Proposal to Acquire Entire Issued and to Be Issued Share Capital of Smurfit Kappa; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Seeking Talks With Smufit Kappa Over Agreed Deal; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER `DISAPPOINTED’ HAVEN’T ENGAGED WITH SMURFIT; 06/03/2018 – RPT-INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS RECEIVES UNSOLICITED, HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY IP.N; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price reported 83,986 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 27.67M shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Advisory Service Net Lc holds 0.11% or 12,181 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company accumulated 3,000 shares. Moors Cabot reported 2,630 shares. Moreno Evelyn V holds 67,366 shares. Field & Main Financial Bank accumulated 637 shares. Sun Life reported 0.03% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Dupont Cap Mgmt has invested 0.48% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 573,713 are held by Utd Services Automobile Association. Stralem Co has invested 3.38% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Ci Invs Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 771,185 shares. Legal And General Gru Inc Plc accumulated 3.96M shares. Amalgamated Bank holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 80,156 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Danaher Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, February 25. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. UBS maintained Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) rating on Tuesday, February 26. UBS has “Buy” rating and $144 target. The stock of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 4. The stock of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, February 25.

Among 5 analysts covering International Paper (NYSE:IP), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. International Paper had 14 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 5 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Citigroup. UBS maintained the shares of IP in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) rating on Monday, April 1. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $39 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by UBS. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $4500 target in Thursday, July 11 report. Stephens downgraded International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) on Monday, June 24 to “Hold” rating. Stephens upgraded International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) rating on Wednesday, January 23. Stephens has “Overweight” rating and $60 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 200 were reported by Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Liability. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Moreover, Mraz Amerine And Associates has 0.19% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). The Ohio-based Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 46,900 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 9,688 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 6,316 shares. 108,100 are owned by Andra Ap. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp reported 7,432 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt holds 930,034 shares. National Bank & Trust Of The West, California-based fund reported 10,826 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0.24% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Community Bancshares Na reported 404 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc invested in 5,006 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Carret Asset Management Ltd Company invested 0.44% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.10 million activity. Another trade for 45,000 shares valued at $2.10 million was made by Nicholls Timothy S on Thursday, February 14.