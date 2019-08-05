Buffington Mohr Mcneal Trimmed By $362,208 Its Nike Cl B (NKE) Stake; Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Sentiment Is 1.76

Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 134 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 76 reduced and sold positions in Aci Worldwide Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 113.29 million shares, down from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Aci Worldwide Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 7 to 6 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 65 Increased: 81 New Position: 53.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) stake by 41.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buffington Mohr Mcneal analyzed 4,312 shares as Nike Inc Cl B (NKE)'s stock rose 0.15%. The Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 6,178 shares with $520,000 value, down from 10,490 last quarter. Nike Inc Cl B now has $125.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $79.82. About 2.37M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased Danaher Corporation Com (NYSE:DHR) stake by 2,316 shares to 66,380 valued at $8.76 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares S&P Small (IJR) stake by 4,567 shares and now owns 187,959 shares. Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) was raised too.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.11 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.



Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike had 39 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell” on Friday, March 22. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, March 20. Jefferies maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. Bank of America maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Monday, June 24. Bank of America has “Sell” rating and $70 target. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $92 target in Monday, March 18 report. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. J.P. Morgan maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Citigroup. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Hold” rating and $85 target in Tuesday, March 19 report.

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.19 earnings per share, down 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% EPS growth.

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open.

ACI Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, installs, and supports software services and products for facilitating electronic payments to financial institutions and intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.37 billion. The firm offers UP Retail Payments solution, which integrates UP BASE24-eps and UP Framework products enabling financial institutions to accept switch payment transactions; and UP Immediate Payments solution that integrates UP BASE24-eps and UP Framework products configured to connect to country-level real-time payment schemes and create differentiated products. It has a 56.76 P/E ratio. It also provides UP Transaction Banking solutions, including Universal Online Banker, an online payments portal; Money Transfer System, a global payments engine.

The stock decreased 3.24% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.48. About 141,678 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500.