Buffington Mohr Mcneal Lowered Its Nike Cl B (NKE) Holding by $362,208 as Stock Rose; Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Fruth Investment Management Has Cut Position by $451,400 as Market Valuation Rose

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 88,299 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 94,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 5.03 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Coffee (SBUX) on Watch Amid Chatter; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS ENTERS LICENSING PACT WITH SOUTHROCK; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Agreement Stems From the Events in Philadelphia on April 12; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Non-Paying Customers; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in April; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS TWO MEN CAN COMPLETE DEGREES W/ ITS COLLEGE PLAN; 22/03/2018 – Food Logistics: Starbucks Explores Use of Blockchain; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: OPERATING ENVIRONMENT `DIFFICULT’ IN SWITZERLAND; 14/04/2018 – Philadelphia police investigates arrest of 2 black men in Starbucks

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 4,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 6,178 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 10,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 5.42M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Jayme Martin Forced Out of Sneaker Giant; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN CASHES OUT OF NIKE INVESTMENT WITH ROUGHLY $100 MILLION PROFIT; 19/04/2018 – Fourth Executive Out At Nike As VP Of Footwear Leaves-Portland Business Journal — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – NKE: BREAKING: @NFL owners have approved a new 10-year merchandise partnership between @Nike and @Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT OR SLIGHTLY UP; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Trade war: to play, or to stay away?; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.27 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71M and $310.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 1,800 shares to 24,402 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 8,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Compton Cap Ri accumulated 2.58% or 70,400 shares. Strategic Svcs Incorporated has 0.07% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 5,603 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd has 4,000 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2.72 million shares. Chevy Chase Hldgs owns 1.71M shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.64% stake. Bright Rock Capital Management Ltd reported 48,125 shares. Live Your Vision Lc stated it has 300 shares. Cap Sarl invested in 0.45% or 42,821 shares. 107,698 are held by Stonebridge Cap Lc. Davenport Co Ltd Liability Com accumulated 501,143 shares. 943,841 were reported by Omers Administration. Acg Wealth stated it has 0.35% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Lynch & Assoc In invested in 3,163 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) invested in 0.16% or 31,534 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx owns 20,821 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. 3,503 were reported by Valley Advisers. Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 2,469 shares. Notis owns 13,316 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc stated it has 3.04 million shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Invest reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Orrstown Services has 12,844 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt New York accumulated 1,554 shares. Cap Svcs Of America has 226,067 shares for 2.69% of their portfolio. Trillium Asset Lc holds 312,990 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Limited Co Il owns 1.11% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 420,738 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth reported 30,415 shares. Verity Verity Lc accumulated 0.6% or 35,051 shares. Autus Asset reported 3,362 shares stake. South Dakota Invest Council has 51,300 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.47 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.