Buffington Mohr Mcneal Lifted Danaher Com (DHR) Stake By $305,712; Last Week Ball (BLL) Coverage

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased Danaher Corporation Com (DHR) stake by 3.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buffington Mohr Mcneal acquired 2,316 shares as Danaher Corporation Com (DHR)’s stock rose 6.80%. The Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 66,380 shares with $8.76M value, up from 64,064 last quarter. Danaher Corporation Com now has $101.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $138.2. About 1.96 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES ON MARCH 22, 2019; 09/03/2018 – Danaher Sees Integrated DNA Deal Closing in Mid-2018; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q EPS 80c; 07/05/2018 – Leica Microsystems Expands EM Sample Prep Coverage through NCI Inc; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 30/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update on 1Q 2018 Fincl Performance; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Danaher Rtgs Unfctd By Acq Plan, Earnings Rpt; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division

Among 4 analysts covering Ball (NYSE:BLL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ball had 13 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) rating on Thursday, February 21. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $60 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) on Wednesday, June 5 with “Overweight” rating. UBS downgraded the shares of BLL in report on Friday, February 15 to “Neutral” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of BLL in report on Friday, May 17 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, February 13. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 2 report. The company was maintained on Friday, April 5 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, August 5 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 17. See Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) latest ratings:

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household industries. The company has market cap of $25.69 billion. It operates in five divisions: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace. It has a 49.34 P/E ratio. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment makes and sells metal beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $5.06 million activity. Shares for $5.06 million were sold by HAYES JOHN A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 36 investors sold Ball Corporation shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mig Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5.14% or 655,000 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 7,226 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 3,442 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The holds 493,976 shares. -based Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Moors And Cabot reported 0.03% stake. Sterling Capital Ltd Com reported 0.01% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Point72 Asset Management L P holds 0.01% or 20,410 shares in its portfolio. Ww Asset Mgmt holds 20,451 shares. Bessemer Grp, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,007 shares. Hanseatic Svcs stated it has 29,307 shares. Seabridge Advisors Limited Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,460 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Corp reported 3,632 shares stake. Northern Tru invested in 0.05% or 3.72M shares. First Trust L P has invested 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL).

Among 7 analysts covering Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Danaher Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) rating on Monday, February 25. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $125 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by J.P. Morgan. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Needham. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Deutsche Bank.