Buffington Mohr Mcneal Lifted By $1.43 Million Its United Technologies Com (UTX) Stake; 0 Analysts Are Bullish Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) Last Week

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) stake by 47.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buffington Mohr Mcneal acquired 11,198 shares as United Technologies Corp Com (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 34,671 shares with $4.47M value, up from 23,473 last quarter. United Technologies Corp Com now has $112.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 2.10M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems

Among 2 analysts covering Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Omega Healthcare had 5 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 7 the stock rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”. See Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) latest ratings:

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment firm. The company has market cap of $7.85 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 27.78 P/E ratio. It invests in healthcare facilities, primarily in long-term healthcare facilities in order to create its portfolio.

The stock increased 0.80% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 776,363 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – COURT APPROVED PROCEDURES FOR SOLICITATION OF COMPETING PROPOSALS FOR SALE/ RESTRUCTURING OF 19 REMAINING FACILITIES; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Adjusted FFO 78c/Sh; 14/05/2018 – Omega Receives Approval to Transition Majority of Orianna Portfolio; Signature Portfolio Restructuring Completed; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.4; 13/04/2018 – Omega Announces Second Quarter Dividend and Annual Meeting Dates; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ITS TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS& SOME OF ITS AFFILIATES STARTED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS IN U.S BANKRUPTCY COURT; 14/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.3; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: Orianna Restarted Partial Rent Payments in April as Required by Restructuring Support Agreement; 13/04/2018 – Omega Healthcare Declares 66c Div Payable May 15, Reaffirms That It Doesn’t Expect Div Increases in 2018; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Tennessee-based nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy

More notable recent Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Wouldn’t Be Too Quick To Buy Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Jul 10, 2019 – Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) CEO C Taylor Pickett Sold $800,888 of Shares – GuruFocus.com” published on July 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades – The Motley Fool” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investing In Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI): What You Need To Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $49,512 activity. WHITMAN BURKE W also bought $49,512 worth of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Investments Limited Com owns 64,142 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Cullinan Associate accumulated 96,454 shares. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 660,839 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 76,565 shares. Stephens Ar holds 44,441 shares. Florida-based Cypress Gru has invested 0.71% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Intersect Cap Ltd holds 2,362 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass Retail Bank Incorporated reported 96,324 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc, Washington-based fund reported 1,566 shares. Personal Advsr Corp holds 0% or 2,971 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,789 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Communication stated it has 69,230 shares. Primecap Management Communications Ca holds 606,162 shares. Markston Int Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 83,347 shares. Moreover, Girard Partners has 0.32% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 13,252 shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “United Technologies Earnings Provide Some Lift for Aerospace Sector – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 23, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “What United Technologies Stock Will Be Worth After Its Transformation – Barron’s” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies Showcases the Many Technologies it has Contributed to Manned Space Programs during Capitol Hill Event; Previews Collins Aerospace’s Next Generation Space Suit System – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.