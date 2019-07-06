Buffington Mohr Mcneal Increases Position in Texas Instrs Com (TXN); As Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Avalon Advisors Raised Its Position

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (TXN) by 409% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 16,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,187 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 3,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.06M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 14.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 98,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 772,673 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.72 million, up from 674,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $31.5. About 32.84 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 125.51% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 121.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 13/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Processors: Ultimate Desktop CPUs for High-Performance Computing Available April 19 Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – Adverum Biotechnologies Announces Long-term Preclinical Efficacy Data on ADVM-022 Gene Therapy in Wet AMD; 16/04/2018 – AMD Named Company of the Year at PCR Awards 2018; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 20/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Comparison of Complement Factors and Genetic Polymorphisms of AMD Between Patients With Systemic Lupus; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – AMD to Host Ryzen One Year Anniversary Webinar; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – INVESTIGATING CTS LABS REPORT, WHICH CO GOT, TO UNDERSTAND METHODOLOGY & MERIT OF FINDINGS; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC AMD.O – QTRLY COMPUTING AND GRAPHICS SEGMENT REVENUE WAS $1.12 BLN, UP 95 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. $743,400 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by PATSLEY PAMELA H. XIE BING had sold 8,693 shares worth $922,762 on Tuesday, February 12. $418,992 worth of stock was sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF on Friday, January 25. On Thursday, January 31 the insider TEMPLETON RICHARD K sold $9.19M. $601,658 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by Whitaker Darla H. Another trade for 14,749 shares valued at $1.53M was sold by CARP DANIEL A.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: Baidu vs. Texas Instruments – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Texas Instruments: Inspiring Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of TXN February 15th Options Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Holding Ltd invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Ima Wealth Inc accumulated 1,496 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The Ohio-based Johnson Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.05% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 437,000 are held by Retirement Of Alabama. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 269,888 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 27,108 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Green Square Llc accumulated 13,197 shares. Twin Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.29% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.81 million shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Lc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3,239 shares. Trustco State Bank Corporation N Y invested in 11,475 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 12,452 shares. Massachusetts-based Putnam Fl Inv Communication has invested 0.39% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Eagle Ridge Inv Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 6,023 shares.

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Bull Run on AMD Stock Is Not Anywhere Near Over – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “A Great Business Alone Might Not Be Enough to Boost AMD Stock – Investorplace.com” published on June 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 19, 2019 : SSW, GE, ORCL, MPC, MSFT, F, QCOM, STT, AMD, FB, HBAN, EWBC – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 24, 2019 : CZR, NOK, DFRG, AMD, AMAG, NERV, BMY, AUY, QQQ, CCL, ZEN, TWLO – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Qcm Cayman holds 6.07% or 12,492 shares in its portfolio. Tb Alternative Assets reported 0.23% stake. Everence Capital Management Incorporated reported 17,446 shares. Moors & Cabot Incorporated stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 125,426 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Lincoln Corp has invested 0.03% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Bnp Paribas Asset Sa stated it has 1.02 million shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset As holds 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 111,257 shares. 622 are held by Gradient Ltd Liability Corporation. Next Century Growth Limited Company reported 67,998 shares. The West Virginia-based Wesbanco Bankshares Inc has invested 0.11% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 15,042 shares. Fil Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). 1.59M were reported by Rhumbline Advisers.