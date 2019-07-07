Buffington Mohr Mcneal Increased Position in Ecolab Com (ECL) by $316,800; Longview Asset Management Has Raised Its General Dynamics (GD) Holding by $36.37 Million

Longview Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Asset Management Llc bought 215,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32.90M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 billion, up from 32.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $182.28. About 473,455 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP CEO SAYS WELL OVER 50 ORDERS ON THE G500 AND NEAR 50 ON G600 BUSINESS JETS; 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics Gulfstream Unit to Build New Service Center at Savannah/Hilton Head Airport; 12/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: JET AVIATION TO BUY HAWKER PACIFIC; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS ENTERED $7.5B REVOLVER WITH JPM MARCH 16; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL BACKLOG AT END OF FIRST-QUARTER 2018 WAS $62.1 BLN; 18/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards General Dynamics Cloud Services Contract; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream lnteriors And Seats Earn Design Awards; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK AND LENDERS; 12/03/2018 – General Dynamics wins $696 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 7.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,402 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 22,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $197.07. About 826,296 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $398,448 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Investors invested in 76,719 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fagan Inc invested in 1,625 shares. Washington Tru Comml Bank, a Washington-based fund reported 1,638 shares. Sprucegrove Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 0.35% or 30,855 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Tru stated it has 316 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 14,300 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Roberts Glore And Inc Il holds 0.4% or 3,766 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning reported 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 293 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc invested in 2,565 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd has 0.01% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.15% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Crestwood Advsrs Grp Ltd Liability invested in 2,124 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cypress Capital Ltd Liability Co (Wy) holds 0% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 15 shares. Cls Ltd Co accumulated 336 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Middleton Inc Ma holds 44,059 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Dudley And Shanley holds 7.01% or 153,461 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.26% or 37,420 shares. Woodstock invested in 56,869 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors stated it has 0.09% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Dorsey Wright And has 0.08% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 0.15% stake. Brown Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.23% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 5,609 shares. 2,379 are held by Element Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 12,495 shares. First Midwest Bankshares Tru Division reported 3,222 shares stake. Morgan Stanley accumulated 2.10M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Tru Fund owns 0.19% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 5,036 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corporation accumulated 992,563 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Harding Loevner Lp accumulated 400 shares.

