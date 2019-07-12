Buffington Mohr Mcneal Increased Its Texas Instrs Com (TXN) Stake; Graphic Packaging Has 1.27 Sentiment

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased Texas Instrs Inc Com (TXN) stake by 409% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buffington Mohr Mcneal acquired 16,221 shares as Texas Instrs Inc Com (TXN)’s stock rose 2.93%. The Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 20,187 shares with $2.14 million value, up from 3,966 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc Com now has $110.39B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $116.72. About 2.39 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10

Graphic Packaging Corp (GPK) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 113 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 89 reduced and sold their stakes in Graphic Packaging Corp. The funds in our database reported: 327.53 million shares, down from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Graphic Packaging Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 66 Increased: 74 New Position: 39.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. The company has market cap of $4.17 billion. It operates through three divisions: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. It has a 17.63 P/E ratio. The firm offers coated unbleached kraft and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets.

More notable recent Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (NYSE:GPK) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Graphic Packaging Holding Companyâ€™s (NYSE:GPK) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (NYSE:GPK) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Analysts await Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.18 per share. GPK’s profit will be $64.96M for 16.05 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Graphic Packaging Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc holds 5.81% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company for 1.74 million shares. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp owns 2.62 million shares or 3.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eminence Capital Lp has 3.01% invested in the company for 16.01 million shares. The Connecticut-based Sasco Capital Inc Ct has invested 2.87% in the stock. National Investment Services Inc Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 175,280 shares.

The stock increased 0.57% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 6.12 million shares traded or 69.00% up from the average. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) has declined 5.42% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 02/04/2018 Graphic Packaging International’s Pacific Rim President Takashi Sugiyama to Retire; Kaeko Gondo Appointed President; 02/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging: Price Increases Will Positively Affect Results in Second Half of 2018 and 201; 10/04/2018 – The Gluten Free Bar Captures Top Packaging Award at Natural Products Expo in Graphic Packaging’s Collapsible Cup; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Dividend of 7.5c; 25/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18

Among 5 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Texas Instruments had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 30. Morgan Stanley maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $10600 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, April 24. Robert W. Baird maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsrs holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 32,059 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset holds 0.21% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 235,861 shares. Arkansas-based Ifrah Fincl Service has invested 0.39% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 12,296 shares. Geode Limited Liability accumulated 14.15 million shares or 0.39% of the stock. Mechanics Commercial Bank Trust Department has 0.11% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 4,700 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.23% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Patten And Patten Tn holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 89,601 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 3.03 million shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 0.38% or 1.43 million shares. Moreover, Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd has 0.14% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Tower Research Lc (Trc) owns 40,980 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability accumulated 113,435 shares. Sirios Capital Mngmt LP owns 278,581 shares. Ghp Advisors owns 12,537 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 selling transactions for $32.64 million activity. Van Haren Julie sold $402,732 worth of stock. TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF had sold 6,953 shares worth $702,392 on Thursday, January 31. The insider Whitaker Darla H sold $601,658. Flessner Kyle M sold $936,455 worth of stock or 9,270 shares. CARP DANIEL A sold $1.53M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Friday, February 8. On Thursday, January 31 TEMPLETON RICHARD K sold $9.19 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 90,842 shares. BAHAI AHMAD also sold $2.80M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) 34% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – SMH, TSM, TXN, NVDA – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CAG, TXN, ACN – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Baidu vs. Texas Instruments – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.