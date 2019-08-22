Buffington Mohr Mcneal Holding in Nike Cl B (NKE) Has Cut by $362,208; Royal Bank Of Canada Position in International Speedway (ISCA) Has Trimmed as Shares Rose

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased its stake in International Speedway Corp (ISCA) by 64.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 12,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 6,673 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 18,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in International Speedway Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.05. About 62,407 shares traded. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has risen 5.82% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 12/04/2018 – International Speedway Raises Dividend to 47c; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY 1Q REV. $148.9M, EST. $152.5M (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – DJ International Speedway Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISCB); 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 16/05/2018 – International Speedway Corp – For Enterprising Investors; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 06/03/2018 TicketGuardian and International Speedway Corporation “ISC” Partner to Offer Ticket Insurance to All Motorsports Fans; 12/04/2018 – INTL SPEEDWAY RAISES DIV TO 47C/SHR FROM 43C, BDVD EST. 45C; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 57C

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 4,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 6,178 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 10,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $82.74. About 6.15 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fashion and sport brands clash in luxury sneakers race; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup; 16/03/2018 – Nike President Steps Down as Company Reviews Improper Conduct; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 23/05/2018 – NKE: BREAKING: @NFL owners have approved a new 10-year merchandise partnership between @Nike and @Fanatics; 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold ISCA shares while 64 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 19.53 million shares or 6.69% less from 20.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weik Cap Mgmt invested in 0.15% or 7,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) for 1,414 shares. Brandes Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 10,082 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.01% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Moreover, Us Bancorp De has 0% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Tower Cap (Trc) reported 92 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 69 shares in its portfolio. Boyar Asset has invested 0.53% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Art Advsrs Ltd Co owns 9,727 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv invested in 0% or 758 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc owns 0.01% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) for 20,956 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited invested in 12,644 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Moreover, Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) for 303,485 shares.

Analysts await International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ISCA’s profit will be $14.80M for 33.13 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by International Speedway Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Charlotte’s population growth outpaces most U.S. cities; NASCAR buys racetrack operator for $2B – Charlotte Business Journal” on May 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “International Speedway: Will An Awful Quarter Finally Get The Market’s Attention? – Seeking Alpha” on October 08, 2018. More interesting news about International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “ISM Raceway open to ideas on alternative events at track – Phoenix Business Journal” published on November 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Steer Clear Of International Speedway – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2018.

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 6,875 shares to 171,153 shares, valued at $8.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 381,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,213 shares, and has risen its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike: Run With A Winner – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Zion Williamson Signs Shoe Deal With Nike’s Jordan Brand – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike + Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics: What To Expect – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regal Investment Advisors Llc reported 4,735 shares. 12,538 were reported by Mengis Mgmt. Cannell Peter B & has 46,023 shares. Moreover, Bp Plc has 0.44% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 134,000 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt accumulated 91,061 shares. Alta Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,674 shares. Lourd Cap Ltd reported 5,289 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Com has 0.23% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 29,369 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 505,498 shares. 27,754 were reported by Washington Savings Bank. Investec Asset Mngmt North America Inc holds 38,644 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. 1,304 were accumulated by Altfest L J &. Allen Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 5,815 shares. Capstone Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,818 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 4,700 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 29.13 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71 million and $310.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 8,973 shares to 13,875 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp Cl A (NYSE:AL) by 10,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd Shs.