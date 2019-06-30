Buffington Mohr Mcneal Holding in Nike Cl B (NKE) Has Cut as Stock Value Declined; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position Has Raised by Arga Investment Management Lp

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 4,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,178 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 10,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $83.95. About 12.44M shares traded or 89.47% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas sticks by Kanye West after slavery remarks; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace BehaviorComplaints; 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Plays on the trade war theme; 22/03/2018 – Nike Sales Rise, Posts Loss Citing Tax Changes; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Jayme Martin Forced Out of Sneaker Giant; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 16.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 5,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,104 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 36,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $67.56. About 6.78 million shares traded or 0.98% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Rev $5.09B; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 15/05/2018 – Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 08/05/2018 – The (new) top 10 pharma companies by 2017 revenue — adds Takeda/$SHPG plus $GILD; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trade In Focus Ahead Of G20 As Market Digests Walgreens, Conagra Results; Nike Waiting In The Wings – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike says it’s ready for macro wildcards – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trump/Xi Meeting Tops The News, But Nike Earnings, Financial Stress Test Also In Focus – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike: Impressive Quality And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $61.86 million activity. On Monday, February 4 the insider PARKER MARK G sold $12.30M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 60,065 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Shellback Lp holds 65,000 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Management reported 0.1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Private Advisor Ltd Liability Com reported 0.11% stake. Veritas Invest Mngmt Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1,414 shares. Central Retail Bank Tru, a Kentucky-based fund reported 6,944 shares. Korea Invest Corp invested in 918,000 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Advisory Service Inc stated it has 10,375 shares. Bp Public Limited Company owns 134,000 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Wi holds 1.26% or 115,154 shares. Fort Limited Partnership reported 1,378 shares. Cap Interest Ca holds 1.2% or 59,609 shares. Citizens & Northern Corporation holds 36,356 shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. 131,710 are held by Colonial Tru Advisors.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71 million and $310.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation Com (NYSE:DHR) by 2,316 shares to 66,380 shares, valued at $8.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL).

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $667.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 11,522 shares to 14,300 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 125,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,200 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Utd Asset Strategies Inc has invested 0.84% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 40,995 shares. Tx has 0.35% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 103,165 shares. Jnba stated it has 5,957 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans accumulated 1.31 million shares. The New York-based Canandaigua Bancshares And Tru Com has invested 0.17% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Etrade Mgmt Limited Co owns 17,265 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Wheatland Advisors has invested 1.77% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Van Eck Assoc Corp reported 1.30 million shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt reported 0.03% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Aqr Cap Management Ltd Com holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 8.96 million shares. Mirador Prns Lp has invested 0.34% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Jacobs & Com Ca reported 0.26% stake. Rmb Capital Limited Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma holds 5,640 shares.