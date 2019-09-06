Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Upped United Technologies Com (UTX) Position By $1.43 Million; CANNAROYALTY ORDINARY SHARES CANA (ORHOF) Shorts Raised By 221.69%

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) stake by 47.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buffington Mohr Mcneal acquired 11,198 shares as United Technologies Corp Com (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 34,671 shares with $4.47M value, up from 23,473 last quarter. United Technologies Corp Com now has $112.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $133.03. About 2.55 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.67’s average target is 17.02% above currents $133.03 stock price. United Technologies had 8 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, May 20. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Cowen & Co. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15300 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Soroban Capital Prtn Limited Partnership holds 13.72% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 5.88M shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp reported 119,256 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Truepoint Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Third Point Llc accumulated 9.29% or 6.48M shares. Osher Van De Voorde Inv Mgmt has 68,506 shares. Colony Group Ltd Liability stated it has 37,523 shares. Newfocus Financial Group reported 14,760 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc holds 1.04% or 76,380 shares. 3,176 were reported by Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Westport Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.37% or 4,127 shares. Stone Run Capital Llc has 6,750 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mechanics Bancorp Department stated it has 1.26% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wespac Advisors Llc has invested 1.82% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Intersect Limited invested in 2,362 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

