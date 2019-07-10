Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Upped Its Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Position; Domtar (UFS) Sentiment Is 1.34

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) stake by 54.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buffington Mohr Mcneal acquired 14,962 shares as Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 42,375 shares with $2.29M value, up from 27,413 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc Com now has $241.18B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.34. About 19.56 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Domtar Corp (UFS) investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 138 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 103 sold and reduced stakes in Domtar Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 57.92 million shares, up from 56.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Domtar Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 79 Increased: 91 New Position: 47.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, June 25. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, February 14. Citigroup maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, February 14. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $56 target. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, March 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge & Cox reported 31.19M shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Bridges Inv Management stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Co has invested 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Augustine Asset Management stated it has 18,290 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Ftb invested in 325,464 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Burke Herbert Bank & Trust holds 1.4% or 29,346 shares. Wills Fincl Group Inc owns 0.62% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 16,840 shares. Counsel Llc Ny reported 17,797 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc holds 0.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 3,900 shares. Lincluden Management Limited invested in 0.78% or 151,302 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Co reported 3.75M shares. Moreover, Harvey Capital Management has 0.22% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8,500 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited reported 161,750 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Cheviot Value Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4,881 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.57% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404 worth of stock.

Analysts await Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 52.31% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.65 per share. UFS’s profit will be $62.66M for 10.64 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Domtar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.25% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $580,733 activity.

The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $42.14. About 594,763 shares traded or 5.09% up from the average. Domtar Corporation (UFS) has declined 1.87% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.30% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 27/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation Gives Away Free Tree Seedlings to the Ashdown, AR Community to Celebrate Earth Week; 24/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Ashdown Elementary School for New Books; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q EPS 86c; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Eastern Elementary School in Greenville, NC; 13/03/2018 – U.S. finds Canada groundwood paper dumped, sets duties; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q Net $54M; 15/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Riverview Elementary in Fort Mill, SC; 12/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Domtar Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Nekoosa Head Start

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.67 billion. It operates in two divisions, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. It has a 8.62 P/E ratio. The firm provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers that are used with ink jet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. holds 3.44% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation for 764,080 shares. Fairpointe Capital Llc owns 1.61 million shares or 2.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Ltd. has 1.75% invested in the company for 502,942 shares. The Germany-based Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh has invested 1.12% in the stock. Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 38,725 shares.