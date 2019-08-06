Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Trimmed Stake in Rpm Intl Com (RPM) by $984,260; Hussman Strategic Advisors Cut Its Express (EXPR) Holding by $600,000

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc Com (RPM) by 96.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 700 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 17,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $65.04. About 619,136 shares traded or 4.03% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL 3Q ADJ EBIT $56.7M, EST. $54.2M; 23/03/2018 – PriusChat: Lowest RPM’s at highway speed?; 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 05/04/2018 – RPM International Sees FY18 EPS $3.05-EPS $3.10

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Express Inc (EXPR) by 41.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.48% . The institutional investor held 208,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $890,000, down from 358,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.16. About 1.23 million shares traded. Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) has declined 74.72% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.72% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPR News: 14/03/2018 – Express Inc Sees 1Q Loss $3M-Net $0; 07/05/2018 – EXPRESS EXPANDING MEN’S SIZES FROM XS-2XL; 31/05/2018 – EXPRESS 1Q EPS 1C; 05/04/2018 – ETS Express, Inc. Prevails in Unanimous Trademark Ruling Against S’well Bottle; 31/05/2018 – Express Inc 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 07/05/2018 – EXPRESS INTRODUCES NEW SIZE OFFERINGS; 31/05/2018 – EXPRESS, INC. EXCEEDS FIRST QUARTER 2018 EPS GUIDANCE ON A POSITIVE COMP; INTRODUCES SECOND QUARTER GUIDANCE AND UPDATES FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 14/03/2018 – Express Inc 4Q Adj EPS 34c; 14/03/2018 – Express Inc Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 4c-EPS 0c; 14/03/2018 – EXPRESS 4Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 32C

Analysts await Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $-0.15 EPS, down 600.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $-0.15 actual EPS reported by Express, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 15,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.00 million for 17.87 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71M and $310.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd Shs by 12,935 shares to 50,809 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,342 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2020 Corporate Bond Etf.

