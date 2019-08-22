Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Trimmed Its Rpm Intl Com (RPM) Position by $984,260; Valuation Rose; Cummins (CMI) Stock Price Declined While Artemis Investment Management Llp Trimmed Its Position

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc Com (RPM) by 96.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 700 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 17,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $68.41. About 46,225 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – REMAINING PLACING PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO FUND RPM’S SHARE OF ONGOING FUNDING REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF BRPM JV’S STYLDRIFT PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL SEES FY EPS $3.05 TO $3.10; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 28.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 56,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 143,430 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.66M, down from 199,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $148.51. About 68,683 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 484,786 shares to 2.18M shares, valued at $135.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 49,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 599,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (NYSE:TRNO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 87,988 are owned by Riverhead Capital Limited Liability. Colony Group Ltd Llc holds 1,272 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 4,105 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 32,565 shares stake. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 424,339 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has invested 0.1% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited has 1,785 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. New York-based Prelude Management Llc has invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 0.08% or 104,635 shares. Focused Wealth Management invested 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 15,700 shares. Moors Cabot owns 7,934 shares. Nomura Hldg accumulated 275,114 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 3,208 are owned by Beacon Fincl Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Fincl Corp owns 532 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Carroll Fincl Assocs Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Trust Com Of Vermont accumulated 2,698 shares. First Manhattan holds 122,137 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mawer Invest Management holds 161,596 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Victory Mngmt has 0.01% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 68,809 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt accumulated 0% or 204 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Mngmt Associate New York invested 1.32% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.01% or 14,172 shares. 9,610 are held by Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv. American Int Group Inc Inc has invested 0.06% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Bankshares holds 0.02% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) or 35,346 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.03% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Destination Wealth Management stated it has 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).