Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Raised Ecolab Com (ECL) Position; Edgemoor Investment Advisors Upped Its Stake in Applied Matls (AMAT) as Shares Rose

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 14.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 21,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 166,025 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.46 million, up from 144,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $50.96. About 11.65 million shares traded or 35.07% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 3,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 27,572 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.44M, up from 24,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $196.06. About 1.58 million shares traded or 38.92% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Park Avenue Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,320 shares. The Illinois-based First Tru LP has invested 0.25% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Van Eck holds 2.67M shares. Swedbank invested in 479,404 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Bp Public Limited Company accumulated 97,000 shares. Orrstown Financial Svcs holds 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 189 shares. Ballentine Prns Ltd Co accumulated 5,008 shares. Us Savings Bank De reported 338,008 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Llc reported 236,623 shares. The Massachusetts-based St Germain D J has invested 0.12% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Inc Limited Liability Company owns 496,960 shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio. Cleararc Capital owns 13,975 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of America De has 0.12% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Ingalls Snyder Ltd Llc holds 44,795 shares.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $792.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 35,391 shares to 293,473 shares, valued at $29.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 14,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,497 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71M and $319.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 4,340 shares to 2,385 shares, valued at $264,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.