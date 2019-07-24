Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Lowered Its Rpm Intl Com (RPM) Stake; Fidelity D & D Bancorp (FDBC)’s Sentiment Is 2.33

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc (FDBC) investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.53, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 21 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 9 sold and reduced holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 421,362 shares, up from 409,423 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 15 New Position: 6.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased Rpm Intl Inc Com (RPM) stake by 96.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 16,970 shares as Rpm Intl Inc Com (RPM)’s stock declined 1.96%. The Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 700 shares with $41,000 value, down from 17,670 last quarter. Rpm Intl Inc Com now has $8.79B valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $66.4. About 340,498 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.75% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL SEES FY EPS $3.05 TO $3.10; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL 3Q ADJ EBIT $56.7M, EST. $54.2M; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services for individuals, small businesses, and corporate clients primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $248.37 million. The firm accepts various deposits products, such as savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short- and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit. It has a 22.19 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and residential loans.

The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $65.69. About 3,326 shares traded. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) has 0.00% since July 24, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical FDBC News: 02/05/2018 Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. Second Quarter 2018 Dividend

Community Bank N.A. holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. for 2,395 shares. American International Group Inc owns 1,780 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 249 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 20,538 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering RPM International (NYSE:RPM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RPM International had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 8 by JP Morgan. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, April 5 report.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased Xylem Inc Com (NYSE:XYL) stake by 29,140 shares to 41,905 valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1. It also upped Invesco Bulletshares 2020 Corporate Bond Etf stake by 16,767 shares and now owns 69,791 shares. Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & Company holds 0.01% or 1,462 shares in its portfolio. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc owns 3,504 shares. Ubs Oconnor Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 600,000 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 0.02% stake. Blackrock reported 0.03% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 289,913 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 115,969 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 29,300 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability has 4,685 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability invested in 308 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 0.03% or 24,430 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Inc Lc reported 50,439 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Gotham Asset has invested 0.05% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.03% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Sit Inv Assoc has 3,875 shares.