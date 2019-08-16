Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Lifted Visa Com Cl A (V) Holding by $1.40 Million; Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Holder Scopus Asset Management LP Lowered Stake by $7.36 Million

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 183.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 8,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 13,875 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 4,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $394.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $176.27. About 6.49M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 26/03/2018 – TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS EXPECTS VISA LIBERALISATION FROM EU; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 53.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The hedge fund held 70,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $125.62. About 240,344 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 15/05/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Sees New Locations Adding Net $1.4 Billion in Annualized Rev; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Raises Dividend to 29c; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Rev $2.66B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64 billion and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 165,000 shares to 215,000 shares, valued at $29.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 62,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (Call) (NYSE:PH).

Analysts await Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.11 earnings per share, up 9.89% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.83 per share. LAD’s profit will be $72.19M for 10.10 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.95 actual earnings per share reported by Lithia Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.42% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: A system that allows billionaires to exist is immoral – Yahoo! Finance News” published on January 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lithia Motors (LAD) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Make Of Lithia Motors, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:LAD) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.07% less from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Everence Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 2,810 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Tensile Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 161,700 shares. Brandywine Global Mngmt Lc holds 59,109 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management has 4,972 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advisory Net Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 63 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Sei Invs Com accumulated 64,076 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.01% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Citadel Advsrs Ltd has invested 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Bbt Capital Limited Liability reported 5,411 shares. Principal Finance Grp reported 183,101 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.01% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 69,944 shares. Pacific Investment Management Com holds 0.06% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) or 3,055 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 211,766 shares.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Visa Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on July 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa Stock: Good Quality And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Limited Partnership reported 3.07M shares. Stralem & Com has invested 3.43% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Smith Chas P & Assocs Pa Cpas, Florida-based fund reported 4,903 shares. Donaldson Management Lc holds 0.54% or 38,629 shares. 69,917 were accumulated by Sandler Capital Mngmt. Milestone has invested 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Waters Parkerson And Limited Liability reported 4.68% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.06% or 269,609 shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 2,043 shares. Kansas-based Paragon Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Triple Frond Prtn Limited Company holds 10.96% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 607,300 shares. Riverpark Llc invested in 79,982 shares or 5.42% of the stock. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma holds 1.93% or 29.28 million shares in its portfolio. Trust Com Of Oklahoma accumulated 38,479 shares. Lenox Wealth has invested 0.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).