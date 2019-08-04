Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Lifted Its Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Holding by $357,315 as Shares Rose; American Investment Services Boosted Its Chevron New (CVX) Holding by $763,338; Market Valuation Rose

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 6,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 129,745 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98M, up from 123,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.73. About 8.55 million shares traded or 42.94% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON AFFIRMS CASH FLOW GROWTH & CAPITAL DISCIPLINE; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY; 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron Richmond Refiery – 04/15/2018 12:38 AM; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 1,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 22,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, up from 20,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $248.69. About 1.11M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Assocs accumulated 523,669 shares. Miracle Mile Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 1,338 shares. Korea Invest Corporation owns 23,200 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 213 shares. Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.94% stake. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii stated it has 22,126 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 2,792 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Ltd has 103,067 shares. Richard C Young And Co Limited reported 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.51% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Toth Financial Advisory Corporation holds 24,227 shares. 1St Source Bank stated it has 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Kanawha Cap Limited holds 2.57% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 73,342 shares. S&Co holds 825 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 90 were accumulated by Farmers Bankshares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.24% stake. First Advisors Limited Partnership holds 1.19M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 100,300 shares. The Maine-based Schroder Management Grp Incorporated has invested 0.28% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Grassi Investment owns 76,327 shares. Advsrs Capital reported 15,443 shares stake. Carroll Finance Associates Inc accumulated 0.28% or 23,847 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.9% or 63,473 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Communication Limited Liability Co has 1% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank owns 46,465 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Lc holds 1.56% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 176,158 shares. Rodgers Brothers invested in 1.5% or 42,790 shares. Summit Finance Strategies holds 0.1% or 1,646 shares. Massachusetts Serv Co Ma has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Badgley Phelps & Bell stated it has 107,243 shares.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10M and $314.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,666 shares to 18,420 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 3,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,380 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).