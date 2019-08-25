Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Lifted Ecolab Com (ECL) Position By $316,800; Scotia Capital Has Boosted By $1.46 Million Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding

Scotia Capital Inc increased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 26.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scotia Capital Inc acquired 8,173 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Scotia Capital Inc holds 39,223 shares with $7.04 million value, up from 31,050 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $98.93B valuation. The stock decreased 5.27% or $9.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.44. About 14.24M shares traded or 36.10% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) stake by 7.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buffington Mohr Mcneal acquired 1,800 shares as Ecolab Inc Com (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 24,402 shares with $4.31 million value, up from 22,602 last quarter. Ecolab Inc Com now has $58.07B valuation. The stock decreased 2.45% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $201.82. About 1.04 million shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C

Among 7 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Ecolab Inc has $210 highest and $170 lowest target. $202.57’s average target is 0.37% above currents $201.82 stock price. Ecolab Inc had 14 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy” on Thursday, April 18. Argus Research maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, August 5. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Nomura. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Morgan Stanley. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 7 report. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 18. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Thursday, May 2. UBS maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Wednesday, May 1. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $19100 target.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity. $171,050 worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) shares were bought by MacLennan David.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity. $171,050 worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) shares were bought by MacLennan David.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Scotia Capital Inc decreased Ishares Inc (EZU) stake by 153,901 shares to 390,602 valued at $15.08M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IXN) stake by 8,765 shares and now owns 37,327 shares. Ishares Inc (EWG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.