Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Increased Stake in Visa Com Cl A (V) by $1.40 Million; Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR) Shareholder Dafna Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $2.28 Million as Shares Declined

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 183.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 8,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 13,875 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, up from 4,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 4.06 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (ALDR) by 44.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.65% . The hedge fund held 571,013 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79M, up from 396,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $724.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 378,948 shares traded. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) has declined 43.62% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ALDR News: 18/04/2018 – Alder BioPharmaceuticals® to Present New Phase 3 Migraine Prevention Data for Eptinezumab at the 70th Annual American Academy; 25/04/2018 – ALDR: NEW DATA SHOWS EPTINEZUMAB IMPROVED QUALITY-OF-LIFE; 23/03/2018 – Redmile Group, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Alder BioPharmaceuticals; 24/04/2018 – ALDR: NEW DATA SHOWS EPTINEZUMAB FURTHER REDUCES MIGRAINE RISK; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALDR); 13/05/2018 – Rebecca Powell, Alon Cohen; 16/04/2018 – ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS® NAMES ERIN LAVELLE TO COO; 23/03/2018 – ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS HOLDER REDMILE EXPECTS TO SEEK TALKS; 24/04/2018 – Alder BioPharmaceuticals® Presents New 12-Month Data of Eptinezumab in PROMISE 1 Phase 3 Trial Showing Long-Term Reduction in; 25/04/2018 – ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC – OBSERVED SAFETY PROFILE FOR PROMISE 1, TO DATE, IS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED EPTINEZUMAB STUDIES

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 28,305 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $899,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,800 shares, and cut its stake in Intec Pharma Ltd Jerusalem.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

