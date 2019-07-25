Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Increased Its Texas Instrs Com (TXN) Position by $1.72 Million as Shares Rose; As Blackrock Com (BLK) Shares Rose, Holder Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $670,817

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (BLK) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 1,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,409 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 12,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $473.55. About 338,852 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 22/03/2018 – BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc: Result of AGM; 08/05/2018 – BLACKROCK REPORTS 3.4% STAKE IN BIGLARI HOLDINGS AS OF APRIL 30; 24/05/2018 – Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Transfer from NYSE American to NYSE; 23/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: MAR Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations; 23/04/2018 – As Hedge Funds Pile In, BlackRock Sounds Leftist Alarm in Mexico; 06/03/2018 – AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS – ON MARCH 1, RECEIVED LETTER FROM BLACKROCK’S GLOBAL HEAD OF INVESTMENT STEWARDSHIP REQUESTING A MEETING WITH CO; 10/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Blocklisting – Interim Review; 21/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Com: Net Asset Value(s); 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-BlackRock, India’s Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management lead race for IDFC AMC – Mint

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (TXN) by 409% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 16,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,187 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 3,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $127.28. About 5.95 million shares traded or 29.03% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 insider sales for $25.88 million activity. Shares for $3.37M were sold by DELAGI R GREGORY. Van Haren Julie had sold 15,798 shares worth $1.60M. $145,203 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by Barker Ellen. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Flessner Kyle M sold $936,455. 6,953 shares valued at $702,392 were sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF on Thursday, January 31. 8,693 shares valued at $922,762 were sold by XIE BING on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Trust has 0.04% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 490 shares. Amica Retiree Med, Rhode Island-based fund reported 4,616 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 6.04M shares. Millennium reported 650,420 shares. Stifel Fin Corp accumulated 0.26% or 853,850 shares. Hrt Finance Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.07% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Interocean Ltd reported 2,655 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel accumulated 0.05% or 21,340 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has 13,770 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel invested in 219,084 shares or 2.06% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp invested in 11,400 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Fiduciary reported 49,153 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 171,530 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsr has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Twin Cap Inc has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 24, 2019 : SNAP, T, SAN, S, ERIC, AMD, BP, DB, BYND, QQQ, TVIX, TXN – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing’s $5B Charge Confirms My ‘End-Game’ Call; Buy – Chewy, CrowdStrike, Texas Instruments – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: Historical high reached as NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 8,321.50. – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Rally Pauses As DOJ Probes Big Tech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99 million and $571.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust Ssga Us Lrg Etf (LGLV) by 4,636 shares to 34,047 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust Prtflo S&P500 Vl Etf by 12,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Shrt Trm Corp Bd Etf (VCSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability holds 495 shares. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.14% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Horizon Invests Lc has 0.01% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). 116,201 are owned by Korea Inv Corporation. Kings Point Cap Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Calamos Ltd Liability Corporation owns 17,705 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Lockheed Martin Investment Mngmt, Maryland-based fund reported 9,080 shares. Bainco Investors holds 0.84% or 12,078 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Natl Bank owns 15,556 shares. 5,253 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Bessemer Securities Ltd Co holds 0.15% or 1,032 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.17% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 92,343 shares. Vestor Capital Ltd holds 0.01% or 175 shares. 12,808 were accumulated by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund.