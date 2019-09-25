Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Increased Ecolab Com (ECL) Stake By $624,490; Shorts at CANNAMERICA BRANDS CORPORATION COMMON SH (CNNXF) Raised By 1461.9%

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) stake by 12.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Buffington Mohr Mcneal acquired 3,170 shares as Ecolab Inc Com (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 27,572 shares with $5.44M value, up from 24,402 last quarter. Ecolab Inc Com now has $56.07B valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $194.85. About 54,394 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

CANNAMERICA BRANDS CORPORATION COMMON SH (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) had an increase of 1461.9% in short interest. CNNXF’s SI was 32,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1461.9% from 2,100 shares previously. With 164,600 avg volume, 0 days are for CANNAMERICA BRANDS CORPORATION COMMON SH (OTCMKTS:CNNXF)’s short sellers to cover CNNXF’s short positions. It closed at $0.064 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CannAmerica Brands Corp. owns a portfolio of brands in the medical cannabis and recreational cannabis space with licensees in the states of Colorado, Nevada, and Maryland. The company has market cap of $2.91 million. It focuses on building and maximizing the value of its brands by promoting, marketing, and licensing these brands through various distribution channels, including to dispensaries, wholesalers, and distributors. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 7 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Ecolab has $210 highest and $18000 lowest target. $202.57’s average target is 3.96% above currents $194.85 stock price. Ecolab had 13 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, April 18. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Monday, August 5 with “Market Perform” rating. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. UBS maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Neutral” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $19800 target. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, August 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 7. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 18 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 2,991 shares. 2,216 are owned by Ironwood Investment Mgmt. Kanawha Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 52,973 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 625,760 shares. Boston Common Asset Ltd Liability Company stated it has 38,635 shares. Investec Asset stated it has 70,929 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Field & Main Comml Bank owns 425 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 346 were accumulated by River And Mercantile Asset Management Llp. Old Bank In invested in 6,661 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Northeast Inv Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 70,134 shares. Hbk Invs LP stated it has 1,534 shares. Cibc World Markets Corp reported 0.49% stake. Motco has 0% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Clean Yield Group reported 78 shares. Blackrock holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 17.66M shares.