Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Increased Ecolab Com (ECL) Holding by $624,490 as Valuation Rose; Aqr Capital Management Stake in Surmodics (SRDX) Has Lowered by $1.32 Million

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 3,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 27,572 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.44 million, up from 24,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $194.89. About 85,339 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Surmodics Inc (SRDX) by 15.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 30,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The hedge fund held 168,863 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.29M, down from 199,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Surmodics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $575.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $42.69. About 5,989 shares traded. Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) has declined 28.41% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.41% the S&P500. Some Historical SRDX News: 23/04/2018 – Surmodics Announces FDA Clearance Of A New .018″ Low-Profile PTA Balloon Dilation Catheter; 15/05/2018 – Surmodics Rises for 10 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 14/05/2018 – SURMODICS BUYS THROMBECTOMY TECH ASSETS FROM EMBOLITECH,; 16/05/2018 – Surmodics Announces Leadership Change And Appointment Of Interim CFO; 14/05/2018 – Surmodics Acquires Thrombectomy Technology Assets from Embolitech, Strengthening Peripheral Vascular Whole-Product Solutions; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics Raises FY18 View To Loss/Shr 20c-Loss 35c Vs. Previous Guidance of Loss/Shr 45c-Loss 70c; 04/04/2018 – SURMODICS SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO TERMINATED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED NOV 2, 2016 WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Surmodics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRDX); 23/04/2018 – SURMODICS INC – SURMODICS EXPECTS TO MAKE NEW .018″ LOW-PROFILE PTA BALLOON DILATION CATHETER AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION IN COMING MONTHS; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics 2Q Adj EPS 15c

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71 million and $319.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 4,340 shares to 2,385 shares, valued at $264,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Connecticut-based Essex Service Incorporated has invested 0.15% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Kepos Lp owns 0% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 30 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.83% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Finemark Financial Bank accumulated 0.01% or 1,227 shares. West Oak Limited invested 0.24% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management holds 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 7,600 shares. The Michigan-based Dillon Associate has invested 2.66% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). M Kraus accumulated 36,458 shares or 4.01% of the stock. Edgemoor Inv has invested 0.04% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Vontobel Asset Management holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 171,170 shares. Sand Hill Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 33,712 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Inv Services Of America Inc has 3.36% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Papp L Roy And Assoc holds 0.86% or 27,711 shares in its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile has 55,212 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, up 60.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.05 per share. SRDX’s profit will be $1.08M for 133.41 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Surmodics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -46.67% negative EPS growth.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $89.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 203,167 shares to 1.68M shares, valued at $215.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 397,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 415,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold SRDX shares while 43 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 11.96 million shares or 3.26% more from 11.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) for 83,874 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) for 69,991 shares. Trigran Invests holds 927,168 shares. Sei Invests Company reported 34,415 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation holds 10,400 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 161,738 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 8,209 shares. 92,942 are held by Panagora Asset Inc. Wells Fargo And Company Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Riverhead Capital Mgmt holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Pnc Finance Services Gru reported 0% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). The Ontario – Canada-based Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Glenmede Trust Na invested in 26 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX).