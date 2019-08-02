Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Cut Nike Cl B (NKE) Holding by $362,208; Stock Value Rose; Becker Capital Management Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Has Increased by $6.56 Million

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) by 25.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 364,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 1.79 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.62 million, up from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.3. About 4.27M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 08/05/2018 – REG-TELESTE’S SUBSIDIARY CABLEWAY SIGNS A NEW THREE-YEAR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH VODAFONE GERMANY; 05/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED HAS WON ALL 40 MHZ OF 2.3 GHZ SPECTRUM AVAILABLE, AT A COST OF £205.9 MLN; 20/05/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA TAX ARBITRATION HEARING SET FOR FEBRUARY: PTI; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO ASKED ON OTHER M&A, SAYS THIS DEAL NEEDS ”A BIT OF TIME TO DIGEST”; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – KUMAR MANGALAM BIRLA WILL BE NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF MERGED COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – DEPUTY CFO MARGHERITA DELLA VALLE WILL SUCCEED NICK READ AS GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – INDIA DOT ASKS VODAFONE, IDEA TO CLEAR DUES BEFORE MERGER: ET; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – CLOSES US$11.5 BLN SEC-REGISTERED BOND OFFERING; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – DEAL TRANSACTION VALUES INDUS TOWERS AT AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF INR715BN

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 4,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 6,178 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 10,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $83.12. About 7.42M shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 24/04/2018 – Adweek: Nike Names Wieden + Kennedy as Lead Creative Agency on Converse After a Review; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED; 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Rev $9B; 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markel stated it has 366,000 shares. Ghp Invest Advisors Incorporated holds 0.05% or 4,695 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Co Ltd reported 1.22% stake. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 2,505 shares. Peak Asset Management Llc holds 9,157 shares. Private Asset Management owns 0.14% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 9,202 shares. Intl invested in 0.33% or 9.06M shares. Middleton Com Ma holds 30,687 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Moreover, British Columbia Inv Management Corporation has 0.78% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 8,635 were reported by West Chester Advsrs Inc. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 2.72M shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda accumulated 50,300 shares or 1.78% of the stock. American Invest Serv holds 4,517 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Johnson Fincl Gru Inc has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 128,656 are held by Prio Wealth Partnership.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Zion Williamson Signs Shoe Deal With Nike’s Jordan Brand – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Should Zion Williamson Start His Own Shoe Brand? – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Nike Stock Bucks Broad Market After USWNT World Cup Win – Schaeffers Research” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike looks to capitalize on World Cup buzz – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike keeps plans for Arizona factory – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 29.27 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71M and $310.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Small (IJR) by 4,567 shares to 187,959 shares, valued at $14.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem Inc Com (NYSE:XYL) by 29,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,905 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX).

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 93,240 shares to 364,118 shares, valued at $37.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 136,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Vodafone Dividend Cut Not as Well Received as the Company Hoped – 24/7 Wall St.” on May 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Vodafone set for EU go-ahead on Liberty Global deal – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cinedigm Acquires North America Rights for Action-Packed Thriller “AWAKE” on Digital and VOD August 16 – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Vodafone Group Are Surging Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vodafone, O2 set 5G equipment-sharing deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.