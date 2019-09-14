Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Cut Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Position as Shares Declined; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Increased Stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by $2.55 Million

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 64.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 4,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 2,385 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $264,000, down from 6,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $110.89. About 2.75 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 28/05/2018 – Novartis: Patient-reported Outcomes Tool Revealed Improvement in Symptom Frequency and Quality of Life Domains With Entresto; 14/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 03/05/2018 – ELI LILLY CANADA SAYS HUMALOG JUNIOR KWIKPEN IS APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA AND NOW AVAILABLE TO CANADIANS WITH DIABETES; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 05/04/2018 – Specialised Therapeutics Asia Initiates Early Access Program For Neratinib; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 24/04/2018 – $LLY -3% –

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 25,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 169,912 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.21 million, up from 144,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $98.48. About 586,031 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement reported 0.39% stake. 40,347 were reported by Richard Bernstein Ltd Llc. Bailard invested in 3,307 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.35 million shares. Eaton Vance Management has 2.97 million shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 115,520 shares. Moreover, Nomura has 0% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 2,924 shares. The New York-based Adirondack Trust Com has invested 0.49% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.89% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 13,413 shares. Sumitomo Life Co has 0.37% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 28,656 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 0.18% or 3,680 shares. Thomasville Bank reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Jennison Associate holds 1.57M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks reported 274,740 shares stake. Sigma Planning Corp reported 16,189 shares stake.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71 million and $319.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc Com (NYSE:XYL) by 10,949 shares to 52,854 shares, valued at $4.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd Shs by 9,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 0 (SLQD).

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38B for 19.39 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $26.94M worth of stock.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44 billion and $2.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 72,639 shares to 448,494 shares, valued at $27.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 16,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,863 shares, and cut its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT).